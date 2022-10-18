McLaren Senna LM at the 2022 Paris Motor Show

The McLaren Senna LM is painted in ‘Papaya Orange’ to pay homage to the Can-Am sports cars of the 60s.

One of the 5 orange copies of the McLaren Senna LM will be on stage at the ongoing 2022 Paris Motor Show. Displayed on stand 646 in hall 6, the McLaren Senna LM is one of the only 20 units of this sports car ever produced.

McLaren Senna LM in orange is a very special car and not the typical McLaren FIs as these were reportedly enhanced to honor Bruce McLaren’s dream to create a ‘race car experience on road’. As per McLaren, the FI GTRs challenged other racers at the 24 Hours Le Mans for the first time, 25 years ago and McLaren won and brought back home 5 finishes. A limited run of 5 GTR F1 cars were built for the road to celebrate these victories and to honour Bruce McLaren’s victory. These cars were painted in ‘Papaya Orange’ to pay homage to the Can-Am sports cars of the 60s. These LM cars are claimed to be the fastest iteration of the brand’s record-breaking fast McLaren and there limited numbers make them quite a coveted collector car.

McLaren claims that redesigned cam covers and a re-tuned engine offered more horsepower. Aerodynamics were improved as the weight was reduced, through the use of GTR-style bodywork.

The McLaren Senna LM uses the same engine as the Senna GTR but are road-legal at a whopping peak power output of 814hp. More than just their bespoke paint livery, these cars are now pieces of rich automobile history with some feature upgrades such as OZ aluminum wheels, quad exhaust tips in satin gold, 24k gold heatsheild, new polished ports and cylinder heads as well as an interior that exhumes opulence with Titanium Nitride foot pedals, LM branding on the seat and racing centre locks.

If you’re in or around Paris, make sure to visit the 2022 Paris Motor Show because the city of love just became more lovable.