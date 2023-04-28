Maruti Suzuki’s Innova Hycross-based MPV confirmed; India launch soon

The new Maruti Suzuki MPV will be the flagship vehicle for the brand.

Maruti Suzuki India has confirmed the introduction of a new premium MPV based on the Toyota Innova Hycross. As part of the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota collaboration, this new MPV will be built at Toyota’s Bidadi plant and supplied to Maruti Suzuki. The new Maruti Suzuki MPV will go on sale by July 2023 and will come with two powertrain options.

New Maruti Suzuki MPV: Flagship model for the brand

This upcoming Maruti Suzuki MPV will be the first Toyota product that will be rebadged for Maruti Suzuki in India. As part of the alliance, Suzuki-built vehicles such as the Baleno and now discontinued Vitara Brezza were cross-badged and sold as the Glanza and Urban Cruiser in India.

Read More: Maruti Suzuki Jimny price leaked online: To start under Rs 10 lakh?

The new Maruti Suzuki MPV will be the flagship vehicle for the brand and will be sold through the Nexa dealership chain.

New Maruti Suzuki MPV: Design

Currently, the Toyota Innova Hycross has a waiting period of 12 months.

Similar to previous cross-badged vehicles between the two carmakers, it is expected that the Maruti Suzuki MPV will have a unique grille, different headlamp and bumper design. Other styling inclusions could be a unique tail-lamp design as well.

The cabin will get some new interior shade options similar to the ones in the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder.

Also Read: Top 10 Safest Cars in India with Global NCAP rating: Virtus, Slavia, XUV700 & more

New Maruti Suzuki MPV: Engine

The new Maruti Suzuki MPV will be based on the Toyota TNGA-C architecture and will offer strong hybrid petrol engines and the naturally aspirated petrol engine currently seen on the Innova Hycross. With two years waiting period for Toyota Innova Hycross: What are the alternatives?