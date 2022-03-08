Maruti Suzuki wins Gold recognition at LACP 2020/21 Global Vision Awards

Maruti Suzuki received Gold recognition at LACP 2020/21 Global Vision Awards for its Annual Integrated Report. MSIL became the highest-ranking automobile company in the world this year.

Maruti Suzuki has bagged Gold recognition at the prestigious LACP 2020/21 Vision Awards for its Annual Integrated Report. The 2020/21 Vision Awards Annual Report Competition is organized by the League of American Communications Professionals LLC (LACP), USA.

For people not in the know, the League of American Communications Professionals LLC (LACP) was established in 2001 to create a forum that facilitates discussion on the best communication practices and also recognizes those who demonstrate exemplary work.

The competition receives applications from about 1,000 global companies, spread across 24 countries in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and the Asia Pacific regions. Moreover, the participants included 63 of the top Fortune 100 and 9 out of the top 10 Fortune 500 firms.

Maruti Suzuki became the highest-ranking automobile company in the world this year. The company’s Annual Integrated Report achieved a 100 per cent score in 6 out of the total 8 parameters, which included Letter to Shareholders, Message Clarity, Report Narrative, Report Financials, First Impression, and Report Cover.

Speaking on the achievement, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We take this global recognition from LACP with gratitude and humility. Leading the automakers in the global list of Top 100 Annual Reports, alongside renowned companies across business domains and countries, is a matter of pride for the Indian business fraternity. We believe that open and transparent communication with stakeholders is the foundation of the trust we have been able to build over the years.”

