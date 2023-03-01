Maruti Suzuki total sales up 5% in February, SUVs up 10%

In the mini and compact segment Maruti Suzuki has reported a minor increase in sales up from 97,486 units in February 2022 to 101,773 in February 2023.

Maruti Suzuki India has sold a total of 172,321 units in February 2023 recording a 5 percent increase in its total wholesale. At the same time, total exports dropped 28 percent to 17,207 units from 24,021 units in February 2022.

According to Maruti Suzuki, the company dispatched 1,64,056 units to its dealers in February 2022. Domestic wholesale figures rose 11 percent to 1,55,114 units as compared to 1,40,035 units in February 2021.

In the regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki addressed the shortage of electronic components impacting the production of vehicles in the domestic market and claims to have taken measures to minimise the impact. As confirmed to Express Drives, Maruti’s latest Grand Vitara SUV has received over 1.20 lakh bookings till date. The waiting period for the Grand Vitara ranges between two to nine months, depending on the variant of choice and the location of the dealership.

Maruti Suzuki SUV/UV sales rise 10 percent

In the mini and compact segment Maruti Suzuki has reported a minor increase in sales up from 97,486 units in February 2022 to 101,773 in February 2023. In the utility vehicles segment, the carmaker has recorded a 10 percent increase in sales dispatching 147,467 units against 144,948 units in the year ago period.