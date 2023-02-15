Maruti Suzuki Subscribe adds SMAS as their 5th partner, monthly rental starts at Rs.12,999

The subscription includes the vehicle price, registration & RTO expenses, insurance (new & renewals), service & maintenance, along with roadside assistance.

Maruti Suzuki India has announced the partnership with SMAS Auto Leasing and becoming the 5th partner with Maruti Suzuki subscribe to offer a range of Maruti Suzuki vehicles on white plate subscription. The brand’s services are now available across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai etc.

Maruti Suzuki offers car ownership options with monthly rentals starting from Rs 12,999 and the subscription tenures are available for up to 5 years, starting from 1-year options as well. The subscription includes the vehicle price, registration & RTO expenses, insurance (new & renewals), service & maintenance, along with roadside assistance.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe claims higher customer acceptance than last year

According to the company, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe has witnessed strong customer acceptance with over 386% growth in volumes in the current fiscal year. The program claims to provide unrivalled convenience and flexibility for a hassle-free car ownership experience. Customers can drive a car of their choice without having to make a down payment upfront and can choose from multiple tenure options at an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its introduction two years ago, the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program has proven to be well suited for today’s asset-light generation who prefer flexible buying decisions. We have received a phenomenal customer response for the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program, which is reflective of its incremental volume growth. This has boosted our confidence tremendously and helped us expand with more subscription partners and in more locations. I am thrilled to announce the latest addition of SMAS as a partner under the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program. Through new partnerships and city expansions, we wish to expand our reach even more and serve our customers with more ease and convenience.”

According to Meherban Singh, general manager & head, strategic sales & business planning, SMAS Auto Leasing believes that car subscription is gaining popularity among Indian customers across all major segments be it individual buyers, professionals, business owners or corporates. He says that new-age car buyers prefer a convenient, hassle-free and flexible vehicle ownership experience, and such subscriptions provide a one-stop solution for all their needs. SMAS India and Maruti Suzuki are committed to offer the finest Car Subscription experience to our customers for the entire range of cars in Maruti Suzuki’s portfolio.”

Maruti Suzuki subscribe partners include Orix, ALD Automotive, Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance, Myles and now SMAS.

