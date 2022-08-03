Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta – Top things to know

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be offered in six trim levels – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+ and Alpha+. Here are the top things you need to know about its Zeta variant.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the current talk of the town. Well, it’s a Maruti and it’s an SUV, the fascination is inevitable. As we carefully explain every trim after the Sigma and Delta variants, mentioned below is third on the list, the Grand Vitara Zeta Variant. The latest from Maruti is offered in 6 variants – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+ and Alpha+ and with two powertrain combinations – ‘Smart Hybrid’ (or mild hybrid) and an ‘Intelligent Electric Hybrid’ or (strong hybrid).

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta variant starts at a price is yet to be officially announced but it is expected to be around Rs.12.50 lakh, ex-showroom.

Model Engine Gearbox Claimed mileage Key Features Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta variant 1.5L, Smart Hybrid, 100 bhp/136.8Nm 5MT/6AT 21.12 kmpl/ 20.58 17-inch alloy wheels, Automatic headlights with follow me home function,Smartplay Pro+ infotainment system,6 airbags, cruise control, paddle shifters

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta – Engine and transmission

The Zeta variant is offered with a mild hybrid powertrain. This particular trim is powered by a 1.5-litre hybrid petrol engine called the ‘Smart Hybrid’, which churns 100 bhp of peak power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. Just like the Delta variant, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta – Features over Delta

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sigma variant sits on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED Projector headlamps, automatic headlights with follow-me-home function, front intermittent wiper, rear window wash and wipe, door spot ambient lighting, soft-touch dashboard insert, auto folding ORVMs, auto-dimming IRVM, 7-inch smart play Pro+ infotainment system, arkymys tuning, 2 tweeters and 4 speakers.

It also gets paddle shifters, cruise control and Suzuki connect.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta – Safety

In terms of safety, it gets 6 airbags, rear parking sensors with a reverse camera, ESP and hill hold assist. It also gets three-point seat belts for all passengers, front seatbelt pre-tensioner with force limiters, ISOFIX child seat mounts, day & night IRVM, and seat belt reminders.

Grand Vitara Zeta: Dimensions and Capacity

Specifications Grand Vitara Zeta Length 4345 mm Width 1795 mm Height 1645 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm Ground Clearance 210 mm Boot Space 310 litres Fuel Tank Capacity 45 litres

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta – Rivals compared

Grand Vitara Zeta’s archrival, the Hyundai Creta S offers DCT whereas the former gets an AT. However, the Creta S trim still rides on 16-inch wheels whears the Grand Vitara gets bigger wheels.

Maruti Suzuki has reportedly received more than 20,000 bookings for the Grand Vitara SU since its commencement on July 11 with more than hald the buyers preferring the higher Zeta and Alpha trims.