Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Kia Seltos comparison

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Kia Seltos comparison. We compare the new Grand Vitara against the Seltos in terms of price, design, dimension, engine specifications, features, and more.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
2022 maruti suzuki grand vitara vs kia seltos comparison

The recently unveiled 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will compete in a highly competitive segment in India. The mid-size SUV segment is led by the Hyundai Creta, and the comparison showed how equally the two match, but in their own ways.

The other popular choice in this segment is the Kia Seltos, the carmaker’s first product offering for India. The Seltos has proven to be a successful product for the carmaker and is offered in variants, making it a strong competitor for the new Grand Vitara. Let’s compare the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara against the Kia Seltos in terms of pricing, features, design, dimensions, and engine specifications to see how they fare.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara kia seltos comparison

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Kia Seltos – Price

Maruti Suzuki will announce the pricing for the Grand Vitara in September, just ahead of the festive season. As per leaked pricing details, expect the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to be priced at Rs 9.5 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The Kia Seltos is priced between Rs 10.19 lakh and Rs 18.45 lakh ex-showroom.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara receives 13,000 bookings in six days

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Kia Seltos – Design and dimension

grand vitara vs kia seltos exterior comparison

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara portrays a butch look with a large front grille, squared-off wheel arches, body claddings, and sleek LED DRLs that give it an aggressive look. The Kia Seltos on the other hand features the carmaker’s signature grille, sleek lights all around, and traditional headlights (placed high on the front) that most are used to, all of which give the Kia a sporty stance.

One thing to note is that both SUVs share their underpinnings with other models. The Grand Vitara is built on the global C Platform that underpins the new Toyota Hyryder, while the Seltos is based on the same platform as the Hyundai Creta.

DimensionsGrand VitaraKia Seltos
Length4,345 mm4,315 mm
Width1,795 mm1,800 mm
Height1,645 mm1,645 mm
Wheelbase2,600 mm2,610 mm
Fuel capacity45-litres50-litres
Ground Clearance210 mm190 mm

The dimensions show that the Grand Vitara is longer, but the Seltos is wider and has a longer wheelbase, while measuring the same height.

New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Kia Seltos – Exterior and interior features

grand vitara vs seltos features comparison

Both vehicles get LED headlights, DRLs, and tail lamps. The Grand Vitara’s rear tail lamp design is refreshing in this segment, while the Seltos’ tail lamps are a familiar sight. Both vehicles feature 17-inch wheels, LED DRLs, and enough uniqueness to identify them at the first glance.

Inside, both vehicles get touchscreen infotainment systems, smartphone connectivity, ventilated seats, connected car tech, height adjustable driver seats, automatic AC with vents at the rear, wireless charging, steering-mounted audio controls, voice command, cruise control, Head-Up Display, and much more.

grand vitara vs kia seltos interior comparison

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara’s infotainment system is a 9.0-inch floating unit, while the Seltos gets a larger 10.25-inch one. Also, the Seltos gets an 8-speaker Bose system, which is one of the best in the segment.

Grand Vitara vs Seltos – Engine specifications

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with two choices. The first one is a 1.5-litre K-Series mild hybrid engine mated to a 5-speed manual or an AT and the second one is a 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine paired to an e-CVT. The carmaker claims that the Toyota-sourced strong hybrid engine returns a mileage of 27.9 kmpl, making it the most fuel-efficient SUV in India.

Grand VitaraMild HybridStrong Hybrid
Displacement1.5-litre1.5-litre
Power101 bhp114 bhp
Torque136.8 Nm 122 Nm
GearboxMT/ATe-CVT
maruti grand vitara engine specs

The Kia Seltos is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel motor, and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit. In terms of gearbox choices, Kia offers manual, AT, iMT, and DCT options. The engines are the same as what’s offered in the Hyundai Creta. The Kia Seltos offers different drive modes and traction modes, standard across all AT variants.

Kia SeltosPetrol NAPetrol TurboDiesel
Displacement1.5-litre1.4-litre1.5-litre
Power113 bhp138 bhp113 bhp
Torque144 Nm 242 Nm250 Nm
GearboxMT/CVT/iMTDCTMT/AT

On paper, the Kia Seltos is more powerful, however, in real-world scenarios, the way the power is managed is what matters. We will speak more on this once the first drive review of the new Grand Vitara is done. However, the Grand Vitara has an ace up its sleeve in the form of AWD, which is offered with the 1.5-litre manual version. This could be a winning factor, as MAruti introduced the All-Grip AWD system owing to customer demands.

maruti suzuki grand vitara vs kia seltos engine specs comparison

Safety – 2022 Grand Vitara vs Kia Seltos

Both vehicles are on par again in terms of safety. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Seltos offer 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, vehicle stability management, hill ascend and descend control, ISOFIX child seat anchors, reverse parking cameras, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a 360-degree camera (Grand Vitara).

