Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Kia Seltos comparison. We compare the new Grand Vitara against the Seltos in terms of price, design, dimension, engine specifications, features, and more.

The recently unveiled 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will compete in a highly competitive segment in India. The mid-size SUV segment is led by the Hyundai Creta, and the comparison showed how equally the two match, but in their own ways.

The other popular choice in this segment is the Kia Seltos, the carmaker’s first product offering for India. The Seltos has proven to be a successful product for the carmaker and is offered in variants, making it a strong competitor for the new Grand Vitara. Let’s compare the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara against the Kia Seltos in terms of pricing, features, design, dimensions, and engine specifications to see how they fare.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Kia Seltos – Price

Maruti Suzuki will announce the pricing for the Grand Vitara in September, just ahead of the festive season. As per leaked pricing details, expect the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to be priced at Rs 9.5 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The Kia Seltos is priced between Rs 10.19 lakh and Rs 18.45 lakh ex-showroom.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Kia Seltos – Design and dimension

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara portrays a butch look with a large front grille, squared-off wheel arches, body claddings, and sleek LED DRLs that give it an aggressive look. The Kia Seltos on the other hand features the carmaker’s signature grille, sleek lights all around, and traditional headlights (placed high on the front) that most are used to, all of which give the Kia a sporty stance.

One thing to note is that both SUVs share their underpinnings with other models. The Grand Vitara is built on the global C Platform that underpins the new Toyota Hyryder, while the Seltos is based on the same platform as the Hyundai Creta.

Dimensions Grand Vitara Kia Seltos Length 4,345 mm 4,315 mm Width 1,795 mm 1,800 mm Height 1,645 mm 1,645 mm Wheelbase 2,600 mm 2,610 mm Fuel capacity 45-litres 50-litres Ground Clearance 210 mm 190 mm

The dimensions show that the Grand Vitara is longer, but the Seltos is wider and has a longer wheelbase, while measuring the same height.

New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Kia Seltos – Exterior and interior features

Both vehicles get LED headlights, DRLs, and tail lamps. The Grand Vitara’s rear tail lamp design is refreshing in this segment, while the Seltos’ tail lamps are a familiar sight. Both vehicles feature 17-inch wheels, LED DRLs, and enough uniqueness to identify them at the first glance.

Inside, both vehicles get touchscreen infotainment systems, smartphone connectivity, ventilated seats, connected car tech, height adjustable driver seats, automatic AC with vents at the rear, wireless charging, steering-mounted audio controls, voice command, cruise control, Head-Up Display, and much more.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara’s infotainment system is a 9.0-inch floating unit, while the Seltos gets a larger 10.25-inch one. Also, the Seltos gets an 8-speaker Bose system, which is one of the best in the segment.

Grand Vitara vs Seltos – Engine specifications

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with two choices. The first one is a 1.5-litre K-Series mild hybrid engine mated to a 5-speed manual or an AT and the second one is a 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine paired to an e-CVT. The carmaker claims that the Toyota-sourced strong hybrid engine returns a mileage of 27.9 kmpl, making it the most fuel-efficient SUV in India.

Grand Vitara Mild Hybrid Strong Hybrid Displacement 1.5-litre 1.5-litre Power 101 bhp 114 bhp Torque 136.8 Nm 122 Nm Gearbox MT/AT e-CVT

The Kia Seltos is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel motor, and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit. In terms of gearbox choices, Kia offers manual, AT, iMT, and DCT options. The engines are the same as what’s offered in the Hyundai Creta. The Kia Seltos offers different drive modes and traction modes, standard across all AT variants.

Kia Seltos Petrol NA Petrol Turbo Diesel Displacement 1.5-litre 1.4-litre 1.5-litre Power 113 bhp 138 bhp 113 bhp Torque 144 Nm 242 Nm 250 Nm Gearbox MT/CVT/iMT DCT MT/AT

On paper, the Kia Seltos is more powerful, however, in real-world scenarios, the way the power is managed is what matters. We will speak more on this once the first drive review of the new Grand Vitara is done. However, the Grand Vitara has an ace up its sleeve in the form of AWD, which is offered with the 1.5-litre manual version. This could be a winning factor, as MAruti introduced the All-Grip AWD system owing to customer demands.

Safety – 2022 Grand Vitara vs Kia Seltos

Both vehicles are on par again in terms of safety. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Seltos offer 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, vehicle stability management, hill ascend and descend control, ISOFIX child seat anchors, reverse parking cameras, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a 360-degree camera (Grand Vitara).