Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha: Top 5 things to know

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha variant is going to be the most sought-after model! It is the only variant in the lineup that gets the Suzuki All-Grip AWD mechanism.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara prices will be revealed in September 2022. Although, as per a leaked price sheet, the new Maruti SUV is likely to be priced between Rs. 9.5-18 lakh, ex-showroom. At this price, the Grand Vitara undercuts all its rivals. It will be sold via Maruti’s premium Nexa dealerships along with the Maruti Suzuki XL6, S-Cross, and Ciaz etc.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be sold in 6 variants – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+ and Alpha+ and with two powertrain combinations – ‘Smart Hybrid’ (or mild hybrid) and an ‘Intelligent Electric Hybrid’ or (strong hybrid).



Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha

Model Engine Gearbox Claimed mileage Key Features Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha variant 1.5L, Smart Hybrid, 100 bhp/136.8Nm 5MT with AllGrip/6AT 20.58 (AT), 19.38 (AllGrip MT) AllGrip AWD tech, 360-degree camera, leatherette seats & hill descent control

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha – Engine and AllGrip AWD tech

The Suzuki AllGrip offers the driver control over the system with the help of 4 mode

The Suzuki AllGrip offers the driver control over the system with the help of 4 modes – Auto, Snow, Sport and Lock. It is controlled with the help of a push-and-turn dial. When selected in the Auto mode and the system detects wheel slippage, it sends power to the rear wheels and corrects via an electronic coupling.

The Alpha trim is powered by a 1.5-litre hybrid petrol engine called the ‘Smart Hybrid’, which churns 100 bhp of peak power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The Suzuki AllGrip AWD tech is offered with a manual transmission only.

The Grand Vitara is offered with a mild hybrid powertrain and a strong hybrid powertrain. The variant ‘Alpha’ is the top trim in the mild hybrid powertrain category. Above the Alpha variant, there’s Zeta+ and Alpha+ offered with a strong hybrid only.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha – Features over Zeta

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha variant, being the top-of-the-line trim for the ‘Smart Hybrid’ powertrain, gets a host of features including a segment-first AWD functionality. It also gets a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, auto day/night IRVM and leatherette seats apart from the features already offered in the lower variants. You can check the features of Zeta and Delta here.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha – Safety

In terms of safety, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha gets 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill descent control (with AllGrip only), ESP and hill hold assist. It also gets three-point seat belts for all passengers, front seatbelt pre-tensioner with force limiters, ISOFIX child seat mounts, day & night IRVM, and seat belt reminders.

Grand Vitara Alpha: Dimensions and Capacity

Specifications Grand Vitara Alpha Length 4345 mm Width 1795 mm Height 1645 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm Ground Clearance 210 mm Boot Space 310 litres Fuel Tank Capacity 45 litres