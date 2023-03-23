scorecardresearch

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch vs Nissan Magnite: Price, specs and features compared

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is expected to launch at Rs. 8 lakh while the Punch and Magnite prices start at Rs 6 lakh. (All prices ex-showroom)

Written by Arushi Rawat
Updated:
fronx vs punch vs magnite
Both Punch and Magnite have a starting price of Rs 6 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx, a masculinised version of the Baleno is expected to hit the market in April 2023. It will rival Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger. All are value-for-money cars that offer modern features. Here are some key differences between these cars to help you take your pick.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch vs Nissan Magnite: Dimensions 

Maruti FronxTata PunchNissan Magnite
Length3,995 mm3,827 mm3,994 mm
Width1,765 mm1,742 mm1,758 mm
Height1,550 mm1,615 mm1,752 mm
Wheelbase2,520 mm2,445 mm2,500 mm
Boot Space (litres)308 366 336 

The Nissan Magnite has a bolder and more aggressive design, while the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has a more streamlined and modern design. The Tata Punch, on the other hand, has a more rugged and sporty look. 

Out of the three, Tata Punch is the smallest in terms of length, width and even wheelbase. But, it still manages to offer the maximum boot space at 366 litres. Punch is also the only compact SUV to be facilitated with a 5-star global NCAP safety rating. 

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch vs Nissan Magnite: Engine 

Tata Punch is available at a starting price of Rs 6 lakh and goes up to Rs. 9.54 lakh, ex-showroom.
PowertrainMaruti Fronx – Naturally Aspirated PetrolMaruti Fronx – Turbo PetrolTata Punch Naturally Aspirated PetrolMagnite
Capacity1.2 litre1 litre1.2 litre1-litre
Power88 bhp98 bhp85 bhp72 bhp
Torque113 Nm147 Nm113 Nm96 Nm
Transmission5-Speed Manual/5-Speed AMT Automatic5-Speed Manual/6-Speed Torque Converter Automatic5-Speed Manual/5-Speed AMT Automatic5-Speed Manual/CVT
Mild HybridNoYesNoNo

The Tata Punch and Nissan Magnite come with 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engines that produce around 100 horsepower and 160 Nm of torque. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a 1.2-liter petrol engine that produces 89 horsepower and 113 Nm of torque. All three cars come with both manual and automatic transmission options. 

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch vs Nissan Magnite: Features

All three compact SUVs have a host of features ranging from wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity to rain-sensing wipers. Click HERE to find Fronx’s variant-wise features list and price

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx offers the biggest 9-inch touchscreen in its higher variants.

The Nissan Magnite misses out on some features like automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers but gets a bigger touchscreen than Punch (8-inch and 7-inch respectively). The Fronx offers the biggest 9-inch touchscreen in its higher variants. The Magnite and Fronx get wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless smartphone charger, cruise control, and 360-degree surround view, all of which are missing on the Punch.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch vs Nissan Magnite : Price

Tata Punch is available at a starting price of Rs 6 lakh and goes up to Rs. 9.54 lakh. The Nissan Magnite also starts at Rs. 6 lakh and goes up to Rs. 10.94 lakh. Now, the Fronx is expected to be launched at Rs. 8 lakh making it the most expensive of the lot. (all prices, ex-showroom)

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-03-2023 at 12:23 IST