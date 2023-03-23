Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch vs Nissan Magnite: Price, specs and features compared

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is expected to launch at Rs. 8 lakh while the Punch and Magnite prices start at Rs 6 lakh. (All prices ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki Fronx, a masculinised version of the Baleno is expected to hit the market in April 2023. It will rival Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger. All are value-for-money cars that offer modern features. Here are some key differences between these cars to help you take your pick.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch vs Nissan Magnite: Dimensions

Maruti Fronx Tata Punch Nissan Magnite Length 3,995 mm 3,827 mm 3,994 mm Width 1,765 mm 1,742 mm 1,758 mm Height 1,550 mm 1,615 mm 1,752 mm Wheelbase 2,520 mm 2,445 mm 2,500 mm Boot Space (litres) 308 366 336

The Nissan Magnite has a bolder and more aggressive design, while the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has a more streamlined and modern design. The Tata Punch, on the other hand, has a more rugged and sporty look.

Out of the three, Tata Punch is the smallest in terms of length, width and even wheelbase. But, it still manages to offer the maximum boot space at 366 litres. Punch is also the only compact SUV to be facilitated with a 5-star global NCAP safety rating.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch vs Nissan Magnite: Engine

Powertrain Maruti Fronx – Naturally Aspirated Petrol Maruti Fronx – Turbo Petrol Tata Punch Naturally Aspirated Petrol Magnite Capacity 1.2 litre 1 litre 1.2 litre 1-litre Power 88 bhp 98 bhp 85 bhp 72 bhp Torque 113 Nm 147 Nm 113 Nm 96 Nm Transmission 5-Speed Manual/5-Speed AMT Automatic 5-Speed Manual/6-Speed Torque Converter Automatic 5-Speed Manual/5-Speed AMT Automatic 5-Speed Manual/CVT Mild Hybrid No Yes No No

The Tata Punch and Nissan Magnite come with 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engines that produce around 100 horsepower and 160 Nm of torque. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a 1.2-liter petrol engine that produces 89 horsepower and 113 Nm of torque. All three cars come with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch vs Nissan Magnite: Features

All three compact SUVs have a host of features ranging from wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity to rain-sensing wipers. Click HERE to find Fronx’s variant-wise features list and price.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx offers the biggest 9-inch touchscreen in its higher variants.

The Nissan Magnite misses out on some features like automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers but gets a bigger touchscreen than Punch (8-inch and 7-inch respectively). The Fronx offers the biggest 9-inch touchscreen in its higher variants. The Magnite and Fronx get wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless smartphone charger, cruise control, and 360-degree surround view, all of which are missing on the Punch.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch vs Nissan Magnite : Price

Tata Punch is available at a starting price of Rs 6 lakh and goes up to Rs. 9.54 lakh. The Nissan Magnite also starts at Rs. 6 lakh and goes up to Rs. 10.94 lakh. Now, the Fronx is expected to be launched at Rs. 8 lakh making it the most expensive of the lot. (all prices, ex-showroom)