Amazon Leo is viewing India as a potential market for its satellite broadband network, which could eventually offer high-speed internet to homes and communities beyond the reach of existing infrastructure. However, the company has not announced an India launch date, process or subscription plans.

Chris Hofer, Head of International Spectrum Management and Strategy at Amazon Leo, stated the network has around 400 satellites in orbit and is preparing to expand its services globally.

Speaking at the IAFI Space Policy Conference 2026 in New Delhi on Wednesday, Hofer described India as a promising market because of its digital focus and the number of people who remain without internet access.

“We certainly believe India is a great candidate, with a very digital-oriented administration,” Hofer stated, as quoted by PTI. He further added that the firm thinks increased competition could help deliver broadband services to people who remain unconnected.

Who could benefit from Amazon Leo in India?

Amazon Leo is initially looking to offer fixed broadband services to Indian homes, a source familiar with its plans told PTI. The proposed service is planned to complement existing ground-based telecom networks.

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Satellite broadband could particularly help people in remote villages, islands, hilly regions and broader areas where extending fibre or mobile networks can be difficult. Hofer stated that more than 400 million people in India remain offline, many of them in such locations, as reported by PTI.

As per Amazon’s official website, Leo is designed to provide services to consumers, governments, businesses and organisations in places without reliable internet connectivity.

Has Amazon Leo got permission in India?

Amazon’s Leo proposed entry into India remains subject to regulatory and security clearances.

An Inter-Ministerial Committee consisting of officials from the home affairs, defence and other ministries held a meeting on May 27, 2026. During the discussion, Amazon Leo presented its plans for complying with India’s security requirements.

The committee’s observations will be sent to the Department of Telecommunications, which will communicate them to the firm and seek its response, a source told PTI.

Amazon Leo had applied to the telecom department around two years ago. Following the changes to India’s regulatory framework, the company will have to submit a fresh application under the new authorisation regime.

How will Amazon Leo work?

Earlier known as Project Kuiper, Amazon Leo uses satellites in low Earth orbit to transmit data between customer terminals and ground infrastructure.

As per Amazon, its initial constellation will comprise more than 3,000 satellites orbiting between 590 and 630 kilometres above Earth. Its three terminals have company-stated maximum download speeds ranging from 100 Mbps for Leo Nano to 400 Mbps for Leo Pro and 1 Gbps for Leo Ultra.

When could Amazon Leo services become available?

Amazon commenced an enterprise preview for selected business customers in November 2025 and plans to launch its services more widely during 2026 as its network expands.

Commenting on the project’s progress, Hofer mentioned, “We are very pleased to think back to 2019, when this project, this program, was literally a piece of paper, and how far we have progressed,” as quoted by ANI.

Amazon has not announced a commercial launch date for India. If sanctioned, it will enter India’s emerging satellite market along with players like Starlink, Jio and Eutelsat.