Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch: Variant-wise price comparison 

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the Fronx, its Baleno-based crossover at a starting price of Rs. 7.46 lakh, ex-showroom for the base Sigma variant. The price goes up to Rs. 13.13 lakh for the top variant that gets cruise control, a bigger 9-inch touchscreen, a 360-degree camera, and heads-up display. Fronx rivals the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza in this segment. Let us take a look at the variant-wise price list.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variant-wise pricelist
|Variant (1.2L K-Series engine)
|Price
|Variant (1.0-litre K-Series Turbo with smart hybrid)
|Price
|Sigma 5MT
|Rs. 7,46,500
|Delta+ 5MT
|Rs. 9,72,500
|Delta 5MT
|Rs. 8,32,500
|Zeta 5MT
|Rs. 10,55,500
|Delta AGS
|Rs. 8,87,500
|Zeta 6AT
|Rs. 12,05,500
|Delta+ 5MT
|Rs. 8,72,500
|Alpha 5MT
|Rs. 11,47,500
|Delta+ AGS
|Rs. 9,27,500
|Alpha 6AT
|Rs. 12,97,500
|Alpha Dual Tone MT
|Rs. 11,63,500
|Alpha Dual Tone AT
|Rs. 13,13,500
The new Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available in 5 trims – Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha as well as gets five body colour options. It also marks the return of Maruti’s Boosterjet engine! The Fronx has a choice of two powertrains – a 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.
Tata Punch Pricelist
The Tata Punch is offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine offered with a choice of two transmission option – a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT automatic.
|Variant (Petrol manual)
|Price
|Variant (Petrol automatic)
|Price
|Punch Pure
|Rs. 6 lakh
|Punch Adventure
|Rs. 7.45 lakh
|Punch Pure Rhythm
|Rs. 6.35 lakh
|Punch Camo Adventure
|Rs. 7.55 lakh
|Punch Adventure
|Rs. 6.85 lakh
|Punch Adventure Rhythm
|Rs. 7.80 lakh
|Punch Camo Adventure
|Rs. 6.95 lakh
|Punch Camo Adventure Rhythm
|Rs. 7.90 lakh
|Punch Adventure Rhythm
|Rs. 7.20 lakh
|Punch Accomplished
|Rs. 8.25 lakh
|Punch Camo Adventure Rhythm
|Rs. 7.30 lakh
|Punch Camo Accomplished
|Rs. 8.35 lakh
|Punch Accomplished
|Rs. 7.65 lakh
|Punch Accomplished Dazzle
|Rs. 8.63 lakh
|Punch Camo Accomplished
|Rs. 7.75 lakh
|Punch Camo Accomplished Dizzle
|Rs. 8.73 lakh
|Punch Accomplished Dazzle
|Rs. 8.03 lakh
|Punch Creative
|Rs. 9.07 lakh
|Punch Camo Accomplished Dazzle
|Rs. 8.13 lakh
|Punch Creative Dual Tone
|Rs. 9.17 lakh
|Punch Creative
|Rs. 8.47 lakh
|Punch Creative IRA
|Rs. 9.37 lakh
|Punch Creative Dual Tone
|Rs. 8.57 lakh
|Punch Creative IRA Dual Tone
|Rs. 9.47 lakh
|Punch Creative IRA
|Rs. 8.77 lakh
|Punch Creative IRA Dual Tone
|Rs. 8.87 lakh