Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch: Variant-wise price comparison 

As the Tata Punch’s base price undercuts the Fronx’s starting price, let us take a look at their variant-wise price comparison!

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the Fronx, its Baleno-based crossover at a starting price of Rs. 7.46 lakh, ex-showroom for the base Sigma variant. The price goes up to Rs. 13.13 lakh for the top variant that gets cruise control, a bigger 9-inch touchscreen, a 360-degree camera, and heads-up display. Fronx rivals the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza in this segment. Let us take a look at the variant-wise price list.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variant-wise pricelist

Variant (1.2L K-Series engine) Price Variant (1.0-litre K-Series Turbo with smart hybrid) Price Sigma 5MT Rs. 7,46,500 Delta+ 5MT Rs. 9,72,500 Delta 5MT Rs. 8,32,500 Zeta 5MT Rs. 10,55,500 Delta AGS Rs. 8,87,500 Zeta 6AT Rs. 12,05,500 Delta+ 5MT Rs. 8,72,500 Alpha 5MT Rs. 11,47,500 Delta+ AGS Rs. 9,27,500 Alpha 6AT Rs. 12,97,500 Alpha Dual Tone MT Rs. 11,63,500 Alpha Dual Tone AT Rs. 13,13,500

The new Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available in 5 trims – Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha as well as gets five body colour options. It also marks the return of Maruti’s Boosterjet engine! The Fronx has a choice of two powertrains – a 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Tata Punch Pricelist

The Tata Punch is offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine offered with a choice of two transmission option – a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT automatic.

