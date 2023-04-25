scorecardresearch

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch: Variant-wise price comparison 

As the Tata Punch’s base price undercuts the Fronx’s starting price, let us take a look at their variant-wise price comparison!

Written by Arushi Rawat
tata punch vs fronx
Here is the variant-wise price comparison of the Tata Punch and the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the Fronx, its Baleno-based crossover at a starting price of Rs. 7.46 lakh, ex-showroom for the base Sigma variant. The price goes up to Rs. 13.13 lakh for the top variant that gets cruise control, a bigger 9-inch touchscreen, a 360-degree camera, and heads-up display. Fronx rivals the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza in this segment. Let us take a look at the variant-wise price list. 

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variant-wise pricelist

Variant (1.2L K-Series engine)PriceVariant (1.0-litre K-Series Turbo with smart hybrid)Price
Sigma 5MTRs. 7,46,500Delta+ 5MTRs. 9,72,500
Delta 5MTRs. 8,32,500Zeta 5MTRs. 10,55,500
Delta AGSRs. 8,87,500Zeta 6ATRs. 12,05,500
Delta+ 5MTRs. 8,72,500Alpha 5MTRs. 11,47,500
Delta+ AGSRs. 9,27,500Alpha 6ATRs. 12,97,500
Alpha Dual Tone MTRs. 11,63,500
Alpha Dual Tone ATRs. 13,13,500

The new Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available in 5 trims – Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha as well as gets five body colour options. It also marks the return of Maruti’s Boosterjet engine! The Fronx has a choice of two powertrains – a 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Tata Punch Pricelist

Tata-Punch

The Tata Punch is offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine offered with a choice of two transmission option – a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT automatic.

Variant (Petrol manual)PriceVariant (Petrol automatic)Price
Punch PureRs. 6 lakhPunch AdventureRs. 7.45 lakh
Punch Pure RhythmRs. 6.35 lakhPunch Camo AdventureRs. 7.55 lakh
Punch AdventureRs. 6.85 lakhPunch Adventure RhythmRs. 7.80 lakh
Punch Camo AdventureRs. 6.95 lakhPunch Camo Adventure RhythmRs. 7.90 lakh
Punch Adventure RhythmRs. 7.20 lakhPunch AccomplishedRs. 8.25 lakh
Punch Camo Adventure RhythmRs. 7.30 lakhPunch Camo AccomplishedRs. 8.35 lakh
Punch AccomplishedRs. 7.65 lakhPunch Accomplished DazzleRs. 8.63 lakh
Punch Camo AccomplishedRs. 7.75 lakhPunch Camo Accomplished DizzleRs. 8.73 lakh
Punch Accomplished DazzleRs. 8.03 lakhPunch CreativeRs. 9.07 lakh
Punch Camo Accomplished DazzleRs. 8.13 lakhPunch Creative Dual ToneRs. 9.17 lakh
Punch CreativeRs. 8.47 lakhPunch Creative IRARs. 9.37 lakh
Punch Creative Dual ToneRs. 8.57 lakhPunch Creative IRA Dual ToneRs. 9.47 lakh
Punch Creative IRARs. 8.77 lakh
Punch Creative IRA Dual ToneRs. 8.87 lakh

First published on: 25-04-2023 at 14:02 IST