Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets new safety features as standard; All details

Maruti Suzuki has updated the Ciaz sedan with three new dual-tone colour options and some added safety features. The Ciaz gets an electronic stability program (ESP) and hill hold assist as standard along with dual airbags, rear parking sensors, Isofix child seat anchorage etc.

The Ciaz is now available with a choice of seven colour options and three new dual-tone colour options – Red with a black roof, grey with a black roof and brown with a black roof. Based on the top Alpha variant, the Ciaz dual-tone is priced at Rs.11.14 lakh for the manual version and Rs. 12.34 for the automatic variant.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the new Ciaz, featuring three new dual-tone colour options and additional safety features. The Ciaz has been a beloved choice among our customers and has attained remarkable success, completing eight years in the market. With its new avatar, we aim to further strengthen our position in the premium mid-size sedan segment.”

The Maruti Ciaz updated for 2023 is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech that produces 103bhp and a peak torque of 138 Nm.The Ciaz is offered with both, a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic transmission options.