Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG price and variants explained

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG does not have a ZXi+ variant and misses out on features like HUD, cooled glovebox, dual-tone alloy wheels and ambient lighting.

Maruti Suzuki is strengthening its CNG portfolio and has launched the Brezza CNG in India at a starting price of Rs. 9.14 lakh going up to Rs. 12.05 lakh, ex-showroom for the top dual-tone variant making it the first CNG-powered vehicle in the sub-4 compact SUV segment. Let us take a closer look at each variant and what features are offered with them.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG LXi

The base variant of the Maruti Suzuki S-CNG is priced at Rs. 9.14 lakh, ex-showroom gets dual front airbags, 16-inch steel wheels, rear parking sensors, hill-hold assist, rear AC vents, integrated spoiler and halogen projector headlamps.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG VXi

In addition to the features of the LXi variant, the VXi gets a seven-inch display for a smart play infotainment system with four speakers, steering-mounted audio controls, climate control, a rear defogger and power mirrors.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG ZXi

The highest-spec Brezza CNG variant is the ZXi trim that features LED projector headlamps, an Arkamy sound system, reverse camera, OTA updates, 60:40 split folding rear seats, rear wiper, button start, LED projector headlamps and dual-tone interiors. It misses out on features like HUD, cooled glovebox, dual-tone alloy wheels and ambient lighting that are offered in the ZXi+ petrol counterpart.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Price

Brezza CNG variant Price (ex-showroom) LXi S-CNG MT Rs 9.14 lakh VXi S-CNG MT Rs 10.49 lakh ZXi S-CNG MT Rs 11.89 lakh ZXi S-CNG MT dual-tone Rs 12.05 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Engine and specifications

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated bi-fuel petrol engine that churns 86.7 bhp and 121.5 Nm in the CNG mode. In the petrol guise, it produces 99.2 bhp with 136 Nm of torque. The Brezza CNG claims to deliver a fuel efficiency of 25.51 km per kg.