Maruti Suzuki announces BS6 upgrade for entire fleet

As part of the update, all of Maruti Suzuki cars are equipped with Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

Maruti Suzuki has announced the upgrade for its entire range of vehicles to meet the updated Bharat Stage 6 Phase II emission standards. According to the company, all of its vehicles are compatible with E20 fuel and compliant with the new BS6 Phase-II Read Driving Emissions (RDE) regulations as well.

Maruti Suzuki has also announced that all of their cars feature an enhanced On-board Diagnostics (OBD) system to monitor emission control systems of the car in real-time. The system will notify drivers in case of any malfunction.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Punch: Variant-wise price comparison

As part of the update, all of Maruti Suzuki cars are equipped with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), an advanced safety system that maintains traction with the road by optimally controlling engine output and braking force to each wheel to bring vehicle under control.

C V Raman, Chief Technical Officer, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we are always finding new and innovative ways to reduce emissions from our vehicles. Be it with the Advanced Dual Jet, Dual VVT technology, Progressive Smart Hybrid or Intelligent Electric Hybrid system. The Government of India’s drive to incorporate the new BS6 Phase II norms will go a long way in controlling emissions from vehicles over their entire lifespan. During this upgrade, Maruti Suzuki also took the opportunity to delight customers even more by equipping our cars with ESC, a leading safety feature globally. With this, Maruti Suzuki cars and SUVs are now safer than ever before and better for the environment, as well.”