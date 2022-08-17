Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launch tomorrow: Old Alto vs New!

The new Maruti Alto K10 is expected to launch at a starting price of Rs. 3.50 lakh, ex-showroom, and a total of 6 variants – STD(O), LXi, VXi and VXi+.

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 hatchback is set to be launched tomorrow i.e 18th August 2022. This extremely popular people mover has been around for over two decades now with the first Alto entering the Indian market in September 2000. The hatchback can be booked online as well as through Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships against a token amount of Rs. 11,000.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Old vs New, dimensions

Length Width Height Old Alto 3445mm 1490mm 1475mm New Alto K10 3530mm 1490mm 1520mm

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, at 3530mm is a tad bit longer than the Alto currently on offer. While the width and the overall shoulder space in the car remain the same, the new Alto K10 is also a little higher than the old Alto at 1520mm. It is notable from the teaser pictures that the new Alto K10 gets a fresh trapezoidal-shaped air dam design with hexagon inlays inside.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Old vs New, Engine

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be offered with a choice of 2 petrol engine options – A 0.8-litre engine taken from the old Alto that churns 47bhp and 69Nm of torque. The other is the 1.0-litre K-Series engine that does duty on the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. It is likely to be offered with a 5-speed manual and an AMT transmission as well. This powertrain produces 66 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque. Both variants of the new AltoK10 will be BS6 compliant.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Old vs New, Features

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be offered with significantly more features than the old Alto such as a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It also gets a digital instrument cluster, steering mounted controls, power windows and electrically operated ORVMs.

The fitment for safety largely remains the same as the old Alto as the new one also gets dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Old vs New,

The Maruti Suzuki Alto is currently priced between Rs. 3.39 lakh to Rs. 5.03 lakh, ex-showroom. It is expected that the new Alto K10 will be launched at a starting price of Rs. 3.50 lakh, ex-showroom, and a total of 6 variants – STD(O), LXi, VXi and VXi+.