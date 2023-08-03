Mahindra XUV400 is available in two trims– ES and EL, offered with 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh battery packs, respectively.

Mahindra & Mahindra has been pushing for electric mobility in the country for more than a decade. While their initial attempts with the Verito and E20 didn’t meet with expectations, the company still intends to make a strong statement in the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

Mahindra’s resurgence in the EV segment has been led by XUV400– a fully-electric derivative of XUV300. Launched last year, the electric SUV lacked quite a few features in comparison to its prime rival– Tata Nexon EV. Mahindra has taken cognizance of this and added a few features to its kit.

Mahindra XUV400: New features added

To make it a more attractive buy, Mahindra has added eight new features to its equipment including cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system, auto dimming IRVM, front fog lamps, electronic stability control (ESP), two tweeters in addition to four speakers, hill hold assist, and a boot lamp.

There isn’t any official confirmation from Mahindra with regards to these additional features yet. However, it has been reported that these features will be offered only in the top-spec EL trim with both single-tone and dual-tone colour variants. The addition of these features could result in Mahindra increasing the price of the selected variants of XUV400 by a certain margin.

Reports further indicate that Mahindra intends to offer a panoramic sunroof across the entire XUV range. Therefore, the facelifted XUV300, expected to launch in the next few months, will possibly receive this feature first followed by its fully-electric sibling.

Also Read Audi partners with SAIC to develop EVs

Mahindra XUV400: Specs

Powering XUV400 is a single electric motor that produces 148 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque. This motor draws energy from either a 34.5 kWh battery pack in the base EC variant or a 39.4 kWh unit in the top-spec EL trim. The former offers a peak range of 375 km (MIDC) while the latter returns a peak range of 456 km (MIDC).

Mahindra XUV400 is currently priced between Rs 16 lakh and Rs 19.2 lakh whereas its prime rival Tata Nexon EV is priced between Rs 14.5 lakh and Rs 19.50 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

(Source: Rushlane)