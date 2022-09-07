The all-new Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV will make its global debut tomorrow, i.e. on September 8, 2022. Here’s what to expect from the upcoming Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV rival!

Mahindra is all set to introduce its first electric SUV in India. The all-new Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV will make its global debut tomorrow, i.e. on September 8, 2022. Ahead of its official debut, the company has partially revealed the e-SUV, highlighting its design cues. Upon launch, it will directly take on the likes of the Tata Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV, etc.

The all-new Mahindra XUV400 will be essentially the production-spec version of the eXUV300 that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in New Delhi. Its latest teaser video reveals that the electric SUV will get a slightly revised front-end when compared to the XUV300. For instance, it will get all-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, new bumpers, a closed grille and Mahindra’s new twin peaks logo.

Moving to the side profile, the XUV400 is likely to sport aero-optimised alloy wheels while at the rear, it will get a revised tailgate design with updated LED taillamps. Mahindra has not yet revealed the interiors of this electric SUV. However, it is expected to get an Adrenox-powered touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options and might get ADAS as well.

Talking about the powertrain, the Mahindra XUV400 EV is likely to offered with two different battery pack options paired with a 150 bhp single front-wheel-drive electric motor. One can expect the XUV400 to offer a claimed range of 350-400 km on a single charge. In comparison, the Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max’s ARAI-certified range is rated at 312 km and 437 km per charge respectively.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates