Mahindra XUV300 celebrates fourth anniversary: A quick look at its growth journey

Mahindra XUV300 is celebrating its fourth anniversary today. Here’s a quick look at its growth journey in the crowded sub-compact SUV segment.

Mahindra XUV300 turns four today. This sub-compact SUV was launched in India on February 14, 2019, and back then brought several segment-first features. Over the years, the XUV300 got minor updates to stay relevant in the market and more than 1.85 lakh units of this SUV have been sold till date. Let’s take a quick look at Mahindra XUV300’s growth journey.

Mahindra XUV300: Sales figures and USPs

The Mahindra XUV300 has consistently been one of the top five best-selling sub-compact SUVs in India on the sales tally. According to a media report, more than 1.85 lakh units of the XUV300 have been sold till date. It’s worth mentioning that upon its launch in 2019, it garnered over 13,000 bookings within the first month.

Currently, the Mahindra XUV300 demands a waiting period of up to 28 weeks in certain cities. Some major reasons for its popularity include the Mahindra brand name, spacious cabin, good powertrain options, decent features and a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. In fact, the XUV300 is the safest and most powerful sub-compact SUV on sale in India.

Mahindra XUV300: Engine and gearbox

Mahindra XUV300 gets two turbocharged petrol engines and a diesel mill. Its standard variants feature a 108 bhp 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor and a 115 bhp 1.5-litre diesel unit. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AMT. The XUV300 TurboSport gets a 1.2-litre GDI turbo petrol engine that develops 130 bhp and 230 Nm, paired with a 6-speed MT.

Mahindra XUV300: Price and rivals

The Mahindra XUV300 is currently priced from Rs 8.41 lakh to Rs 14.07 lakh, ex-showroom, in the Indian market. It competes against a lot of SUVs in the sub-4-metre segment, including the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, etc.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates