Mahindra records highest-ever SUV sales in March 2023

Exports for the month for Mahindra were at 2,115 units, and the company sold 5,697 vehicles of 3-wheelers in March 2023.

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced its highest-ever auto sales number for March 2023 which is recorded at 35,976 vehicles with a growth of 31 percent. The Indian brand has hit a sixer and clocked the highest-ever annual sales for SUVs at 3,56,961 units recording a growth of 60 percent.

In the passenger vehicle segment, Mahindra has sold 35,997 units, registering a growth of 30 percent in March 2023 and clocked an annual sale of 3,59,253 vehicles up 59 percent.

Mahindra’s commercial vehicle segment is also in the green with a growth of 12 percent and a sale of 22,282 vehicles in March 2023. Sale numbers for the year accounted to 2,48,576 vehicles with a growth of 40 percent. The LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle) segment recorded its highest-ever annual sales of 1,98,121 units in FY23. Mahindra’s truck and bus division also recorded positive numbers and a growth of 77 percent after selling 1,469 units. The annual sale of 10,036 units accounts to a growth of 56 percent.

According to Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra said that the company has recorded growth of 50 percent for the auto sector on yearly basis and the highest ever numbers, in almost all segments of the business.