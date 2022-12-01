Mahindra’s overall auto sales for November 2022 stood at 58,303 units.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced that its overall auto sales for November 2022 stood at 58,303 vehicles. Out of the total, the passenger vehicle segment that includes UVs, Cars and Vans sold 30,392 units in November 2022 recording a 56% year-on-year growth. In November 2021, Mahindra sold 19,458 units. These numbers also include figures from its subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd.

Exports for November 2022 stood at 3,122 vehicles and in the commercial vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 19,591 vehicles in the same period.

According to Veejay Nakra, President of, the Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, the company’s sales volume is claimed to be powered by robust demand across their portfolio. Mahindra has registered a growth of 31% in its commercial vehicles segment. “The supply chain situation continues to be dynamic due to continuing international disruptions,” added Nakra.

Mahindra has also revealed the sale figures of its Farm Equipment Sector (FES), part of the Mahindra Group and reported that domestic sales for tractors in November 2022 were at 29,180 units, as against 26,094 units during November 2021. The total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during November 2022 were at 30,528 units, as against 27,681 units for November last year.