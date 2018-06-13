Magenta Power sets up India’s first solar-based charging station, aims to expand by end 2018

A major aspect of why a buyer is deterred from opting an electric vehicle in India is the lack of charging infrastructure, which gives way to the anxiety of running out of juice. Now though, the situation is on the trend of getting better and Magenta Power is doing its bit to add to it. The company, a service provider of renewable energy solutions in association with Exicom, has installed India's first Solar Charging Station (DC Fast Charge) in Navi Mumbai. Since it is powered by solar energy, the cost comes to nill. And to forward this benefit to the end consumer, Magenta is offering free of cost fast charging to electric vehicle owners.

Called Magenta Charging Station-3, the new charging station will cater to four-wheelers. The newly installed chargers will enable electric car users to charge their cars at any time safely and conveniently. The grid-connected charging station will be powered by solar energy. The station will primarily use solar energy to charge electric vehicles (EV) and use the grid secondarily.

Ganesh Naik, ex-MLA and Member of NCP and Maxson Lewis, CEO Magenta Power (right).

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the third solar charging station, Maxson Lewis, CEO Magenta Power told us the charging station has been set up at the Pune highway. A number of electric cars had been plying the highway and had been waiting for such a fast charging solution.

He further stated that setting up more such eco-friendly and cost-effective charging stations would encourage buyers to opt for electric cars. While the current stations are solely meant for cars, Magenta Power will eventually install them for electric two-wheelers as well. And by the end of this year, the company plans to set up 100 charging stations at various locations in Mumbai.

Magenta Power will eventually set up charging stations for two-wheelers.

Considering the government's ambitious plan to go all electric by 2030, it will be encouraging the move towards electrical driven vehicles by allowing subsidies or other means. The number of EVs is currently low in India, but the scenario can greatly be improved by providing means to charge them at convenient locations.

“We are very proud to set up our first solar based Electric Vehicle Charging Station in Navi Mumbai. It is also India’s first Solar based EV charging station,” Maxson Lewis said during the launch event.

“Solar panels and electric vehicles are the perfect match that is certainly going to play a key role in the energy systems of the next 25 years. As the nation moves towards clean and affordable power for all, it is our attempt to provide customers with the best solutions for a greener tomorrow.”