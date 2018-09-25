Magenta Power launches connected network of EV charging stations and mobile app for easy access

In June this year, Magenta Power introduced India's first solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging station (DC Fast Charge) in Navi Mumbai, while it also announced that it would expand in the number of stations. And in August, the firm unveiled the country's first EV charging corridor. Now, Magenta Power has more news from the front. The country's first integrated and automated network of charging stations, which will be accessible through a mobile app, has been launched under the brand name ChargeGrid.

Magenta Power's ChargeGrid is a series of EV charging stations that are connected through the Internet. The mobile app aims to provide an ease of access bringing EV users and the stations onto a common platform. The app will provide information about the availability of chargers along the users' route, the status of chargers at individual sockets, and detect chargers within 500 metres of range using geo-fencing.

The mobile app is an open platform, which will allow EV users across the country to be part of the ChargeGrid network independent of ownership, location, and type. Magenta Power says the objective is to make the charging experience as seamless as possible.

Explaining Magenta Power's ChargeGrid, company CEO & MD Maxson Lewis said that mobile technology has changed how people receive information. EV users are tech-oriented and hence Magenta integrated the mobile device with the charging experience.

The demand for engagement, monitoring & checking availability of charging stations is critical to ChargeGrid’s charging experience in this fast-paced, ever-changing environment. The integrated & fully automated relay of our charging infrastructure now allows us to ensure 100% availability allowing EVs to travel farther and faster, he added.

Magenta Power, a service provider of renewable energy solutions in association with Exicom, has set up a network of charging stations at Hotel Centre Point at Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Lonavala. The network will eventually be extended to Bangalore and Mysore.