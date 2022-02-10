Made in India Volkswagen T-Cross exports commence: First batch shipped to Mexico

Volkswagen has commenced the exports of made in India T-Cross (Taigun) to global markets. The first batch of 1,232 units of the T-Cross SUV has been shipped to Mexico from the port of Mumbai.

Volkswagen India has today announced that the company has started exporting the made in India Volkswagen T-Cross (Taigun) SUV to global markets. For the uninitiated, the Volkswagen T-Cross for Mexico is identical to the India-spec Taigun SUV. The only differences include the T-Cross badging and the SUV is an LHD (left-hand drive) model. The Indian subsidiary of this German carmaker has shipped 1,232 units of the Volkswagen T-Cross to Mexico from the port of Mumbai.

The Volkswagen T-Cross becomes the first vehicle built on the VW Group’s MQB A0 IN platform to be exported from India. Volkswagen says that it has been engineered in India and designed for the world. The T-Cross SUV is manufactured at the Volkswagen Group’s Chakan facility near Pune in Maharashtra. With the commencement of the exports of the made in India Volkswagen T-Cross, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) says that they have marked another important milestone in their India 2.0 journey.

Commenting on the occasion, Christian Cahn von Seelen, Chairman, SAVWIPL said, “The export of the Volkswagen T-Cross is a momentous event in the Group’s endeavour to Engineer cars in India to be Driven by the World! Developing India as an export hub for the VW Group globally, is an integral part of our India strategy. The cars manufactured at our facilities in India embody the same quality standards we adhere to globally.”

He further added, “The Volkswagen T-Cross built for the world on the MQB A0-IN platform exemplifies the excellence we pursue in all aspects of production, from technology and quality to design and performance. In addition to scripting our growth story in the domestic market, the flexible MQB-A0-IN platform will play a crucial role in expanding our global export footprint. With this export milestone, we further strengthen our commitment to offering next-generation vehicles to and from India.”

SAVWIPL started exporting cars in 2011 with the made in India Volkswagen Vento for the South African market. Since then, the company has grown its export market, and currently the Volkswagen Group’s Indian subsidiary exports to over 61 countries across South America, Central America, Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, the GCC countries, and the Caribbean region. The company has exported over 5,45,653 cars until December 2021. Mexico is the largest export market for SAVWIPL followed by South Africa and Central American & ASEAN countries.

