Land Rover Defender 130 is a long 5-seater with V8!

The New Defender 130 Outbound has been introduced in the company lineup with the 368 kW Defender 130 V8 and a new heritage-inspired County Exterior Pack for Defender 110.

The new Defender 130 Outbound is available with five seats with a near flat loadspace floor. For a standout design gets a subtle yet purposeful look with a Shadow Atlas Matt finish to the bumpers and grille insert, while side vents are finished in Anthracite. The 20-inch wheels are finished in Gloss Black.

The new Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound in its V8 avatar uses the same 5.0-litre supercharged engine as the other variants of the Land Rover Defender 90 and 110 – retuned to produce 500hp. The Defender 130 claims to sprint 0-100kmph in just 5.4 seconds.

The new Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound gets black paint options, bespoke badging and a quad-exit exhaust. The cabin is gets a 14-way heated and cooled front seats, four-zone climate control, a head-up display and a Meridian sound system as well.

For Defender 90, speed of access to row two has been enhanced with a new parachute grab handle, a quick fold and slide row one passenger seat and the introduction of row two 40:20:40 folding rear seats with centre armrests.