Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Priced at Rs 4.22 crore

The new Lamborghini Urus Performante super SUV has been launched in India at Rs 4.22 crore, ex-showroom. It develops 16 hp more power than the regular Urus and can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds.

Lamborghini has introduced the Urus Performance in the Indian market. Globally unveiled in August this year, this new performance-oriented variant of the Urus super SUV made its India debut within four months of the world premiere. The new Lamborghini Urus Performante super SUV has been launched in India at Rs 4.22 crore, ex-showroom.

Lamborghini Urus Performante: Engine and gearbox

Powering the new Lamborghini Urus Performante is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that does duty in the regular Urus as well. However, it develops 666 hp, i.e. 16 hp more than the standard Urus. The torque remains the same at 850 Nm.

It is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds (0.3 seconds faster than the regular Urus) and has a top speed of 306 kmph. The new Lamborghini Urus Performante gets four driving modes: Strada (Street), Sport, Corsa (Track), and Rally.

Lamborghini Urus Performante: Design and features

In terms of design, the Lamborghini Urus Performante remains identical to the standard version of the super SUV. However, it gets some subtle changes, including a more aggressive front bumper, new bonnet with cooling vents and a lot of carbon fiber elements.

It also gets a new titanium exhaust and overall it’s 47 kg lighter than before. On the inside, the Urus Performante features Nero Cosmus black Alcantara as standard with a new hexagonal seat stitching design. The company is also offering an optional dark package that will offer a matte treatment.

Lamborghini Urus Performante: Price and rivals

The Lamborghini Urus Performante has been launched in India at Rs 4.22 crore, ex-showroom. This new high-performance variant of the Urus super SUV will take on the likes of the Audi RSQ8, Aston Martin DBX 707, etc.

