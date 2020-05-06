Lamborghini to use augmented reality for Huracán EVO RWD Spyder launch tomorrow

Augmented Reality is now being put to great use. You can have the new Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD Spyder's launch event take place in your living room using Apple’s AR Quick Look.

Automobili Lamborghini has announced the launch date of the upcoming Huracán EVO RWD Spyder, scheduled for 7 May at 13:00 CET, on its official website lamborghini.com. Now, of course, the launch will be virtual thanks to social awkwardness spread by the Coronavirus pandemic which doesn’t allow people to get together to witness the launch of a rear-wheel-drive Lamborghini. But what’s different about this virtual launch is that Lamborghini will use Augmented Reality (AR) for its new model.

Remember the Pokemon game that made people walk great lengths to catch ’em all? Or the videos popular on social media of an alien dancing or a Tyrannosaurus Rex chilling in someone’s living room? These are made possible via augmented reality. Sorry to break your heart if you thought it really was an alien twerking.

But that is all passé, for now AR is being put to great use. You can have the new Huracán EVO RWD Spyder’s launch event take place in your living room. Using Apple’s AR Quick Look, the company is bringing its latest V10 super sports car directly to customers and fans worldwide: all they need is an iPhone or iPad.

While looking at the Lamborghini website on your iPhone or iPad, simply tap “See in AR” and the new open-top rear-wheel-drive model can be viewed in driveways, gardens or even sitting rooms. The virtual experience enables the viewer to rotate and expand the size of the vehicle, including on a 1:1 scale, looking closely at both its exterior and interior details and taking pictures of the new car with a high level of photorealism. This functionality will soon be available for the entire Lamborghini range.

Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Coupe

“At a time of major business challenges, Lamborghini is innovating once again and exploring new methods of communication. New technologies have accelerated fast during this time of global emergency, and Lamborghini is pioneering exciting new possibilities. Starting tomorrow, Lamborghini can be in everyone’s home thanks to Apple’s AR technology, which is available on hundreds of millions of AR-enabled devices around the world,” Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said.

Note to self: AR requires an iPhone or iPad with iOS 11 and an A9 processor or later. This includes iPhone 6 and later, including iPhone SE, iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad mini (5th generation or later), iPad Air (3rd generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).

Now, this got me thinking though. There are more smartphones in the world that use the Android operating system than there are iPhones. So, the audience may be smaller than it could’ve been if, say, it was available also for Android users. This isn’t a complaint though since I have Apple products in the house and I will report back with screenshots tomorrow.

You may also like: ‘India can become one of the top 10 markets for Lamborghini’

But wait, we’ve only gone on about the AR. The Huracán needs some attention as well. So, it will be a real-wheel-drive which means it will have lost weight like the coupe did in its transition from AWD. The naturally-aspirated 5.2-litre will make 602 hp and 560 Nm of torque as seen in the Huracan Evo RWD Coupe, down from 630 hp and 600 Nm available in the AWD-equipped models.

The new arrival in the Lamborghini stable will be a tad slower than its coupe version as it gained a bit of weight in comparison due to the increased roof complexity, so look for the 0 to 100 km/h would take a little more than the 3.3 seconds needed by the coupe. Top speed should be the same as about 325 km/h.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.