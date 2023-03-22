Kia Sonet, Seltos & Carens launched with RDE-compliant engines; Price starts at Rs 7.79 lakh

Kia’s updated range of cars is offered with engines that are E20 fuel compliant.

Kia has officially announced the launch of its refreshed line-up with BS6 Phase-II compliant powertrains. Prices start at Rs 7.79 lakhs, Rs 10.89 lakhs and Rs 10.45 lakhs for the Sonet, Seltos and Carens, respectively.

Kia’s updated fleet is offered with engines that can run on E20 fuel. While the petrol engine in Sonet remains unchanged, the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine in Carens has been replaced by the Smartstream 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit. It churns out 158 BHP and 253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm. The Sonet’s 1.5-litre diesel has been replaced by the 1.5 CRDi VGT which puts out 114 BHP. The same engine is available in the Seltos and Carens.

In the transmission department, Kia now offers the 6-speed iMT as standard with both turbo-petrol and diesel powertrains across all models, while the manual gearbox is only available in variants of the Seltos and Carens with 1.5-litre petrol engine and variants of the Sonet with the 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Among other changes, Kia now offers Idle Stop Go as standard across all models. The carmaker has also added the Kia Connect Skill for Amazon Alexa, which enables customers to connect their Alexa device with the vehicle by registering on the Amazon Alexa app.