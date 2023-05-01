Kia India Jan-April 2023 sales up 24%, Sonet is the bestseller 

Kia Sonet is the bestseller for the company with overall sales of 9,744 units.

Kia India has reported a strong growth of 24 percent for the period of Jan-April 2023 in comparison to last year and a 22 percent Y-o-Y growth with 23,216 units in April 2023. According to the company, the Sonet compact SUV has emerged as the top-seller for the brand with overall sales of 9,744 units. The Seltos SUV and Carens MPV sold 7,213 units and 6,107 units domestically respectively.

In the Jan-April 2023 period, the Seltos and Sonet sold 32,249 units and 37,518 respectively contributing roughly 33% and 38% respectively to Kia’s domestic sales.

Kia has also hit the 7 lakh sales milestone in India. The company achieved the 6 lakh sales milestone in November 2022 and took just five months to sell the subsequent 1 lakh units.

Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head, Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, Our strategic business decision to establish leadership in iMT is working well with the iMT models contributing 34% to the overall April sales.”

Kia has also exported 2 lakh units to more than 95 countries since it started its India operations in 2019.