scorecardresearch

Kia India Jan-April 2023 sales up 24%, Sonet is the bestseller 

Kia Sonet is the bestseller for the company with overall sales of 9,744 units.

Written by Arushi Rawat
Kia India Jan-April 2023 sales up 24%, Sonet is the bestseller 
Kia has also hit the 7 lakh sales milestone in India.

Kia India has reported a strong growth of 24 percent for the period of Jan-April 2023 in comparison to last year and a 22 percent Y-o-Y growth with 23,216 units in April 2023. According to the company, the Sonet compact SUV has emerged as the top-seller for the brand with overall sales of 9,744 units. The Seltos SUV and Carens MPV sold 7,213 units and 6,107 units domestically respectively. 

In the Jan-April 2023 period, the Seltos and Sonet sold 32,249 units and 37,518 respectively contributing roughly 33% and 38% respectively to Kia’s domestic sales.

Also Read

Kia has also hit the 7 lakh sales milestone in India. The company achieved the 6 lakh sales milestone in November 2022 and took just five months to sell the subsequent 1 lakh units. 

Also Read

Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head, Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, Our strategic business decision to establish leadership in iMT is working well with the iMT models contributing 34% to the overall April sales.”

Kia has also exported 2 lakh units to more than 95 countries since it started its India operations in 2019.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-05-2023 at 14:55 IST