Kia India Exports 1 lakh units in 29 Months

Kia India has achieved the milestone of 1 lakh exports in just 29 months. The share of exports of the Kia Seltos and the Sonet stands at 77 per cent and 23 per cent respectively.

Kia India has today announced that the company has achieved the milestone of 1 lakh exports in just 29 months. The Indian subsidiary of this South Korean carmaker started shipping the Kia Seltos to other global markets in September 2019. Currently, the made-in-India Kia Seltos and Sonet are exported to as many as 91 countries in the regions of the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico, and Asia-Pacific.

According to Kia, the share of exports of Seltos and Sonet stands at 77 per cent and 23 per cent respectively. Moreover, the carmaker also customises its shipping units as per the export market requirements. Till January 2022, Kia has exported a total of 1,01,734 vehicles. The company says that it achieved this landmark figure in less than two and a half years, reiterating its commitment to developing India as an export hub.

Commenting on this milestone, Tae-Jin- Park, MD & CEO, Kia India said, “India is a strategic geography for Kia Corporation, not only in terms of sales but also in terms of developing India as a manufacturing and export hub. To meet the world’s growing demand for SUVs, our hi-tech Anantapur plant has become one of the most critical production hubs for compact and medium-sized SUVs. We are extremely pleased that our India-centric models, Seltos and Sonet, have performed admirably in the international market; highlighting the fact that our Indian products are truly global in nature.”

He further added, “We are now excited to continue building on this positive momentum with India manufacturing facility being the mother plant for Carens, serving the world.” Kia says that this achievement testifies the company’s ‘Make-in-India’ vision and also demonstrates India’s manufacturing prowess. Moreover, with a market share of 25 per cent, Kia claims to be the number 1 UV exporter in the country. In other news, the company is gearing up to launch the all-new Kia Carens three-row vehicle in India this month.

