Kia EV6 India launch on June 2: Bookings open from May 26

Kia India is gearing up to launch its first fully-electric car in the Indian market. The all-new Kia EV6 will be launched in India on June 2, 2022. Pre-bookings for the same will commence on 26th May. It is worth mentioning that the Kia EV6 will arrive as a CBU import (completely built unit) and only 100 units have been allocated for the Indian market.

The Kia EV6 is one good-looking electric car. It looks stunning, especially in its range-topping GT line. Globally, it is offered with two different battery pack options. It gets a 58 kWh unit and a larger 77.4 kWh battery pack. The 58 kWh battery-spec model of the EV6 can be had with a 170 hp single-motor & RWD layout or a 235 hp dual-motor & AWD layout.

The larger 77.4 kWh battery pack is also available with two variants – a 229 hp single-motor with RWD and a 325 hp dual-motor with AWD drivetrain. Moreover, the top-spec GT version with the dual-motor set-up and AWD develops 585 hp of power and 740 Nm of peak torque. Kia claims a maximum driving range of up to 500 km on a single charge, depending on the variant.

Moreover, this electric car can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC ultrafast charger and in 73 minutes using a 50 kW DC fast charger. The Kia EV6 is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 55 lakh – Rs 60 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Hyundai Ioniq 5, MINI Cooper SE, Volvo XC40 Recharge, etc.

