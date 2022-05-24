scorecardresearch

Kia EV6 India launch on June 2: Bookings open from May 26

The all-electric Kia EV6 will be launched in India on June 2, 2022. Pre-bookings for the same will commence on 26th May and only 100 units have been allocated for the Indian market.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha

Kia India is gearing up to launch its first fully-electric car in the Indian market. The all-new Kia EV6 will be launched in India on June 2, 2022. Pre-bookings for the same will commence on 26th May. It is worth mentioning that the Kia EV6 will arrive as a CBU import (completely built unit) and only 100 units have been allocated for the Indian market. 

The Kia EV6 is one good-looking electric car. It looks stunning, especially in its range-topping GT line. Globally, it is offered with two different battery pack options. It gets a 58 kWh unit and a larger 77.4 kWh battery pack. The 58 kWh battery-spec model of the EV6 can be had with a 170 hp single-motor & RWD layout or a 235 hp dual-motor & AWD layout. 

The larger 77.4 kWh battery pack is also available with two variants – a 229 hp single-motor with RWD and a 325 hp dual-motor with AWD drivetrain. Moreover, the top-spec GT version with the dual-motor set-up and AWD develops 585 hp of power and 740 Nm of peak torque. Kia claims a maximum driving range of up to 500 km on a single charge, depending on the variant. 

Moreover, this electric car can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC ultrafast charger and in 73 minutes using a 50 kW DC fast charger. The Kia EV6 is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 55 lakh – Rs 60 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Hyundai Ioniq 5, MINI Cooper SE, Volvo XC40 Recharge, etc.

