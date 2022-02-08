Kia Carens mileage figures leaked: More fuel-efficient than Hyundai Alcazar

The ARAI-claimed mileage figures of the new Kia Carens have leaked ahead of its official launch. Check out how does the new Kia Carens fare against the Hyundai Alcazar here!

Kia is gearing up to launch the all-new Kia Carens in India on February 15, 2022. The Carens will be Kia’s fourth offering in the Indian market after the Seltos, Sonet, and Carnival. Ahead of its official launch, the ARAI-claimed fuel economy figures of the Kia Carens have leaked online. Kia Carens is claimed to be even more fuel-efficient than the Hyundai Alcazar. So, in this article, we have a quick specification-based comparison of the new Kia Carens vs Hyundai Alcazar.

Kia Carens vs Hyundai Alcazar: Petrol Engines

Specifications Kia Carens Hyundai Alcazar Engine Options 1.5-litre NA petrol

1.4-litre turbo petrol 2.0-litre NA petrol Maximum Power 113 hp

138 hp 157 hp Maximum Torque 144 Nm

242 Nm 191 Nm Gearbox 6-speed MT

6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / AT Claimed Mileage 15.7 kmpl

16.2 kmpl / 16.5 kmpl 14.5 kmpl / 14.2 kmpl

Kia Carens is offered in India with two petrol engines. The first one is a 1.5-litre petrol motor that develops 115 hp / 144 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox only. It also gets a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine that churns out 140 hp / 242 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DCT. Hyundai Alcazar, on the other hand, gets a 2.0-litre petrol motor that is good for 157 hp and 191 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT.

Kia Carens vs Hyundai Alcazar: Diesel Engines

Specifications Kia Carens Hyundai Alcazar Engine Options 1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre diesel Maximum Power 113 hp 113 hp Maximum Torque 250 Nm 250 Nm Gearbox 6-speed MT / AT 6-speed MT / AT Claimed Mileage 21.3 kmpl / 18.4 kmpl 20.4 kmpl / 18.1 kmpl

Talking about diesel powertrain, both these South Korean siblings are powered by the same 1.5-litre diesel engine that churns out 113 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. The claimed mileage figures of these vehicles are mentioned in the above tables.

Kia Carens vs Hyundai Alcazar: Price in India

Kia Carens will be launched in India on February 15, 2022, and that’s when we will get to know its prices. Pre-bookings for the same are already open and one can book it by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000. The Hyundai Alcazar is currently priced in India between Rs 16.34 lakh – Rs 20.14 lakh, ex-showroom.

