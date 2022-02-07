Kia Carens India launch on February 15, 2022: Bookings open

Kia India has announced that the all-new Kia Carens will be launched on February 15, 2022. This six/seven-seater utility vehicle will rival the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, etc.

Kia India is gearing up to launch the all-new Kia Carens in the country. The Kia Carens will be the fourth offering of this South Korean carmaker in India after the Seltos, Sonet, and Carnival. This six/seven-seater utility vehicle made its global debut in India in December last year. Now, Kia has announced that the all-new Kia Carens will be launched in India on February 15, 2022.

Kia Carens is a three-row multi-purpose vehicle with some SUV-like design cues. Just like most other Kia cars on sale in India, the Carens too will be offered with a bunch of powertrain options and a plethora of features. Moreover, at 2,780 mm, it has the longest wheelbase in its segment to offer ample room inside the cabin for even the third-row passengers. Talking about its engine options, the Carens will share its powertrain with the Seltos.

The new Kia Carens will be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol motor that develops 115 hp / 144 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox only. It will also get a more powerful 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine that churns out 140 hp / 242 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission). Finally, there will be a 1.5-litre diesel mill on offer that develops 115 hp / 250 Nm and will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox along with a 6-speed AT.

Kia is known to offer bucket loads of features in its products and the Carens will be no different. Moreover, it will get safety equipment like six airbags, ABS, ESC, hill-start assist, all-wheel disc brakes, TPMS, and rear parking sensors as standard across all variants. Pre-bookings for the same are already open and one can book it by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000. The new Kia Carens will rival the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, etc.

