JSW Motors readies India entry, begins dealer hunt

Jetour T2 based PHEV SUV to be assembled at Sambhaji Nagar; hiring gathers pace ahead of late 2026 launch

JSW Motors has confirmed its independent passenger vehicle debut, releasing a teaser of its maiden SUV for India and initiating dealer appointments ahead of a planned late-2026 launch.

The upcoming model, likely to be based on Chery’s Jetour T2 SUV, will carry a different marketing name for India. It will be assembled at JSW’s upcoming New Energy Vehicle (NEV) plant in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra. Industry sources indicate the SUV is expected to feature a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain, positioning it squarely in the fast-growing electrified SUV segment.

Strategic Infrastructure

Dealer onboarding has commenced and hiring activity is gathering pace. Multiple LinkedIn postings show recruitment for corporate office roles as well as plant-level positions at the Maharashtra facility, suggesting operational groundwork is under way.

The Sambhaji Nagar plant forms the backbone of JSW’s automotive ambition. The group has committed $3 billion over five years towards EV and hybrid development. The Maharashtra facility will have an initial annual capacity of 500,000 units, scalable to 2 million units over time. A second 900-acre site in Odisha has also been earmarked for future expansion, according to sources.

JSW Motors’ independent foray is distinct from its joint venture with MG Motor India, where JSW holds a 35% stake. The new venture will operate separately, focusing on technology licensing rather than equity joint ventures. Chinese car brand Chery is understood to be the lead collaborator, providing platforms and components. Localization will be central to the strategy. JSW is targeting high amount of localisation at launch itself. The approach can be aimed at managing India-China trade sensitivities and ensuring smoother regulatory approvals for imported components.

Expanding Horizon

The PHEV SUV that will go on sale by late 2026 will be followed by a retro-styled electric SUV based on Chery’s iCar platform, likely around 2027. Beyond passenger vehicles, JSW has already entered the commercial vehicle segment. The company secured ARAI certification for its first 12-metre electric bus on February 20, 2026.

Upon launch, JSW Motors would become India’s third homegrown passenger vehicle brand after Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra.