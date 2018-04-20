Jimmy Shergill takes delivery of his 560 hp Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG that costs over Rs 2.14 crore!

Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen has been one of the most powerful and luxurious SUVs in the world. It stands out from the crowd too, and why wouldn't it! You'll know what we're on about if you've ever heard an AMG roaring. It seems Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill had the same idea and now brought home a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG. His is the base variant of the G-Class SUV, but you'd be wrong if you thought it was cheap. It doesn't know the word cheap at a whopping Rs 2.19 crore. And it happens to be one of the most powerful SUVs in the world churning out nearly 560 hp. from its V8.

Jimmy Shergill's G63 AMG sources its power from a 5.5-litre V8 petrol engine that produces 563 hp of peak power and 760 Nm of max torque. There aren't many celebrities in India who opt for the G-Wagen and most buy something of the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLS or Audi Q7. Ranbir Kapoor has one and South Indian celebrities seem to like it as well.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV was introduced about 40 years back and has largely retained its original lines and styling. Today's G-Wagen can do 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h.

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the 2019 version of the G-Class during the Detroit Auto Show in January this year. The new SUV now offers better performance, assistance systems, handling and safety. At the same time, the new suspension, the Dynamic Select driving modes, the 'G-Mode' and the three 100-percent differential locks enhance ride comfort and agility – on any surface.

The G-Class changes to “G-Mode” independently of the chosen driving mode as soon as one of the three differential locks has been activated or the Low Range off-road reduction gear has been engaged. This off-road mode adapts the adjustable damping of the chassis and the steering as well as the accelerator characteristic, avoids unnecessary gear shifts and thus ensures optimum control and maximum off-road capability.