Jeep Meridian SUV India Unveil LIVE Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images

New Jeep Meridian 7-Seater SUV India Debut LIVE Updates: Price in India, Full Specifications, Features, Images, and more. Check out all the details about Jeep’s Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster-rival here!

New Jeep Meridian 7-Seater SUV India Unveil LIVE Updates: Jeep is all set to unveil its highly-anticipated 7-seater SUV for the Indian market today. The Jeep Meridian is essentially a three-row version of the Compass but with added goodies. It will be the company’s second launch in 2022 after the facelifted Compass Trailhawk. It is worth mentioning that this SUV is known as the Jeep Commander in global markets. The Jeep Meridian will be a full-size 4X4 SUV that will take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, etc.

In terms of dimensions, the upcoming Jeep Meridian is expected to be around 4,769 mm in length, 1,859 mm in width, 1,682 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,794 mm. Powering this 7-seater SUV will be the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder multijet diesel engine that also does its duty in the Compass. However, for Meridian, it is likely to be tuned to deliver 200 hp of maximum power. The company might offer both manual and automatic transmission options with this full-size 7-seater SUV. Stay Tuned with us for more LIVE updates.

Live Updates