2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk launched in India: Starts from Rs. 30.72 lakh

The 2022 Jeep Compass is introduced in the country at a price tag of Rs. 30.72 lakh, ex-showroom. It comes with some purposeful exterior and mechanical updates.

A red emblem placed on front fenders, reading “Trail Rated 4X4”, is a badge of honour for Jeep models. Launched last year, the Jeep Compass facelift has finally earned this badge. The 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk is introductory priced at Rs. 30.72 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. Even in the new iteration, Jeep Compass Trailhawk remains equally different from its regular counterpart. The American brand has managed to make enough changes to the exterior and mechanicals. As a result, it makes for a capable and mean-looking off-roader.

Exterior changes

Like the facelifted Compass, the front face features new slimmer headlamps sitting next to the grey-finished grille on the Trailhawk version as well. The front bumper is a new unit altogether, and it helps the SUV with an increased approach angle. Sadly, red tow hooks seen on international models are nowhere to be seen, thanks to pedestrian safety norms. The bonnet gets a two-tone decal for added style. Around the sides, changes include increased ground clearance of 205 mm and smaller R17 alloy wheels. Also, a couple of Trailhawk badges can be seen around the exterior.

Off-road-centric updates

The suspension on the Jeep Compass Trailhawk is tuned to offer a higher ride height in comparison to its regular avatar. Moreover, the new front bumper helps with increased angle of approach. Besides, it comes with a dedicated Rock mode. Talking of water wading height, it is rated at 19 inches.

Engine & gearbox

The off-road-focussed Jeep Compass Trailhawk will exclusively be sold with the 2.0L Multijet II Diesel. The 4-cylinder unit is capable of belting out 167.67 bhp of peak power and 350 Nm of max torque. The motor is offered with a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, which also comes with a dedicated low ratio. The Compass Trailhawk has a crawl ratio of 20:1, and it gets five driving modes. The semi-active suspension setup continues to be the SUV’s highlighting feature.

