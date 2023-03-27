While many are aware of his musical prowess, Badshah ( real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia) has an enviable garage of luxury cars. Let us take a look.

Bollywood singer and rapper Badshah, famous for songs such as ‘Mercy’, ‘Kaala Chashma’ and many more, is quite famous in the industry for his catchy lyrics and tunes. While many are aware of his musical prowess, Badshah ( real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia) has an enviable garage of luxury cars. Let us take a look.

Rolls-Royce Wraith

Price: 6.2 crore



The most expensive car in Badshah’s collection is the Rolls-Royce Wraith worth over Rs. 6.2 crore. First introduced in 2023, the model is now discontinued. The car is powered by a 6.75-liter V12 engine that produces 624 bhp allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds. The Wraith also features advanced suspension technology that allows for a comfortable ride while still maintaining excellent handling and control.

Lamborghini Urus

Price: Rs. 4 crore

Badshah’s most recent addition to his garage is the Lamborghini Urus finished in a black (Nero Noctis) paint, same as the one owned by Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan. Badshah previously owned a second-hand red-coloured Urus, which he has replaced with the new black one. The Lamborghini Urus is a powerful and luxurious SUV that combines Lamborghini’s signature performance and styling with the practicality and comfort of an SUV. It’s an excellent choice for drivers who want a high-performance SUV that stands out from the crowd.

Porsche Cayman

Price: Rs. 1.5 crore

Badshah has been spotted with a grey-coloured Porsche Cayman 718, which is parked at his residence in Chandigarh. The Cayman is a two-seat sports car first introduced in 2005 and is based on the same platform as the Porsche Boxster convertible, with a hardtop roof and a more focused driving experience. It features a sleek and stylish design, with a low-slung profile and aggressive styling that is sure to turn heads.

Audi Q8

Price: 1.3 crore

Badshah shared a picture of his new Audi Q8 on his social media platform in May 2022. The Q8 is a four-door luxury coupe which is the German brand’s flagship SUV in India. The SUV is powered by a 3.0 litre TFSI petrol engine, that produces 340 bhp and 500 Nm of torque.

Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d

Price: 90 lakh

Pegged as one the oldest cars in Badshah’s collection, the Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d is quite popular among celebrities. The GLS 350d is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine that produces 282 bhp and comes mated with a 9-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, providing excellent traction and stability in all driving conditions. The car can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 7.2 seconds and has a top speed of 137 mph.