India bound 2019 Honda Civic gets a global facelift: Launch details revealed

After waiting for 5 years, the Honda Civic brand will once again go on sale in India as early as in January 2019. The famous premium sedan in its 10th generation was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 in India and the company had confirmed its India launch after the launch of Honda CR-V SUV. Globally, the 2019 Honda Civic has undergone a facelift and has received many small exteriors and interior updates and almost all variant now support standard driver assistance features.

2019 Honda Civic Exterior design:

The new look on the 2019 Civic in the global markets is applicable to both sedan and coupe versions of the Civic. The new design on the car makes it more aggressive with a touch of extra premiumness. It now features a restyled bumper giving Honda Civic a wider look, the exterior design is complemented by a blacked-out headlamp cluster and the grille also gets the Honda-signature "wing" design which we have also seen on Honda Accord and Honda Amaze sedans. The front bumper also gets some chrome accents and the rear gets updated bumper with a chrome strip.

2019 Honda Civic Interior cabin:

2019 Honda Civic interior images India bound suggests minor changes to the cabin of the vehicle including the display audio system or the infotainment system. The new system has been updated wit ha new interface that has made phone integration easy and also gets new volume knob and physical buttons for key functions. The cup holders are now much larger to hold larger bottles. The dashboard gets a gunmetal grey finish on the sedan trim. Honda all says that all Civic Sedans and Coupes also benefit from additional sound insulation in the floor, trunk, and front fenders, with new sound insulation in the rear fenders.

This current generation Honda Civic made its international debut in 2015 and went on sale in the global market including North America and Europe in 2016. India gets this facelift version of Honda Civic and will be launched in Jan 2019. The new Honda Civic in India will be powered by the 1.8 petrol engine and also for the first time we might see the introduction of the 1.6L i-DTEC diesel engine which will make its India debut on the new 2018 Honda CR-V. The Honda Civic will be assembled here in India at the company's plant in Greater Noida and is likely to be priced at Rs 15 lakh - 20 lakh (Ex-Showroom).