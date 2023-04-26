Hyundai updates safety features in Creta, Venue and i20

Hyundai India introduces an array of safety features in Creta, Venue and i20 that are standard across the variants.

Hyundai India has upped the ante by introducing a host of safety features across the variants of the Creta, Venue and the i20. We take a look at what is new and what has become standard.

Hyundai Creta: More safety features

The Creta is the leader in the mid-size SUV segment. The popular SUV now comes standard with three-point seat belts on all seats across all the variants. To increase comfort and safety for the rear passengers, the back bench comes with adjustable headrests. Hyundai has also kept a keen eye on convenience, hence, the SUV gets 60:40 split rear seats. For those who want to sit back and relax, the rear seats get a two-step recline function.

Hyundai Venue: 60:40 split rear seats

The Venue is one of the most successful sub-4 metre SUVs in the market. Hyundai has packed the Venue with features like three-point seat belts for all seats and adjustable headrests for rear passengers. Apart from this, like the Creta, the Venue also boasts two-step reclining rear seats and 60:40 split seats. The venue is also the only Hyundai SUV in India which is available in the sporty N-Line trim.

Hyundai i20: Three-point seat belts on all seats

So, what’s new with the 2023 Hyundai i20 update? Focusing on safety, Hyundai has made a number of features standard across the i20 range. The Korean manufacturer has taken that extra yard to provide additional safety for rear passengers. Therefore, all seats are equipped with three-point seat belts and adjustable headrests.

Hyundai Creta, i20: Global NCAP Safety Rating

Based on Global NCAP’s report last year, the current made-in-India Creta and the i20 scored a 3-Star rating for both adult and child occupant safety in its crash tests. In terms of adult occupant safety, the Creta and the i20 scored 8 and 8.84 points out of 17 respectively. While in child occupant safety, the premium hatchback scored 36.89 points out of 49 while the mid-size SUV earned 28.29 points. The Venue, on the other hand, hasn’t yet undergone Global NCAP crash tests.

The government is working on stringent safety rules like six airbags for all vehicles, three-point seat belts for all seats and standard crashing testing ratings for all cars sold in India. The new safety standard is expected to come into effect in October 2023.