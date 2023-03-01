Hyundai sales up 7% in Feb 2023; decline MoM

Hyundai attributes a chunk of its growth to Creta SUV that recently clocked its maximum sales ever.

Hyundai Motor India has registered domestic sales of 47,001 units in February 2023 up 6.7 percent. In February 2022, the carmaker sold 44,050 units. Additionally, exports are up 19.1 percent in February 2023 from 10,850 to 9,109 units.

Cumulative sales are recorded at 57,851 in February 2023, up 8.8 percent from 53,159 units in February 2022.

While the numbers are green for year-on-year growth, Hyundai Motor India sold more cars in the previous month. It sold 62,276 cars in January 2023, recording a 16.6 percent YoY growth. Domestic sales stood at 50,106 units and exports at 12,170 units.

Hyundai attributes a chunk of its growth to Creta SUV that recently clocked its maximum sales ever. Read the full story HERE.

Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The newly launched Hyundai IONIQ 5, TUCSON, Grand i10 NIOS and AURA continue to create excitement in the Indian market space and receive tremendous customer response. Moreover, Hyundai CRETA building on its strong legacy has set a benchmark registering sales of 8.3 lakh units since inception. The overall sales numbers are showing a positive trend across segments and we are delighted to witness the trust of our beloved customers for Hyundai cars in India.”