Hyundai Motor India posts best ever calendar year sales; Cumulative sales crosses 6.78 lakh in 2017



Indian-arm of the Korean automaker Hyundai Motor India has posted its highest-ever domestic sales by selling 5,27,320 units in 2017. The company had sold 5 lakh units in calendar year 2016 hence reporting a growth of 5.4% in the Indian domestic market. Hyundai’s cumulative sales (domestic + exports) stood at 6,78,221 units. The company has also been the top exporter from the company since its inception.

Commenting on CY 2017 Performance, YK Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, “The Calendar Year 2017 has been an Year of Performance for Hyundai Motor India Surpassing its Business Plan of 2017 registering highest-ever domestic volume of 5,27,320 units, a growth of 5.4% on strong performance of the newly launched Super Sedan Next Gen VERNA along with GRAND i10, ELITE i20 and CRETA. The positive momentum in Urban and Rural retail sales supported with strong After-Sales Service and Low-cost of ownership has gained customer confidence to become most loved and trusted brand in India.”

In the month of December 2017, Hyundai Motor India sold a total of 40,158 units reporting a marginal growth of 0.3% over December 2016. The company had sold 40,057 during the last month of 2016. With the increasing demand of the new gen Hyundai Verna globally, company’s exports also went up by over 32 percent as the company exported 22,741 units out of India last month.

“Hyundai became the most awarded Auto manufacturer by winning prestigious awards for Next Gen VERNA, Best After-Sales Customer Satisfaction, Segment-level APEAL awards and highest ranking in Initial Quality Study in 2017. Hyundai is a lifetime partner in automobile and beyond of its customers and will continue this momentum with strong efforts towards customer delight through unique experiences and a socially responsible corporate” Koo added.

Expect Hyundai Motor India to be aggressive on the product front and its business strategy in 2018. The company is expected to roll out new products including the Hyundai Santro replacement and the company will also launch new the facelift version of its popular Hyundai Creta.