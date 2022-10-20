Hyundai Grandeur sedan revealed: All you need to know

The seventh-generation Grandeur takes design cues from previous models but gets some fresh bits as well such as the new parametric jewel grille.

Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled the seventh-generation Grandeur, their flagship sedan for the international market. The Grandeur is badged as ‘Azera’ in markets outside Korea. The sixth-generation Grandeur was launched way back in 2016. If the Grandeur was offered in India, it would’ve been placed over the Sonata.

New Hyundai Grandeur: Exterior

The seventh-generation Grandeur takes design cues from previous models but gets some fresh bits as well such as the new parametric jewel grille. The flagship sedan also gets a LED DRL light bar, running the length of the car. The profile is upright, with flush door handles, smooth all over with minimal cuts and creases.

The rear looks clean and uncluttered as well with a full-width light bar at the rear as well.

New Hyundai Grandeur: Cabin

There’s a six-year gap in the sixth and seventh generation Grandeur and it shows. The interior is an upheaval from the model it replaces. The sedan now gets a dual-screen set-up, a display on the centre console that controls climate settings and a three-spoke steering wheel, inspired by the original model. The cabin is finished in what Hyundai describes as ‘eco-process’ Nappa leather and anti-bacterial leather at certain touch points.

Hyundai is yet to reveal the technical specifications of the sedan but since the previous model has both a petrol and a diesel engine, we expect the same to be carried forward here as well. It is likely that the seventh-generation Grandeur will also offer a plug-in hybrid variant. More details will be revealed ahead of a possible global launch early next year. It is quite unlikely that the Hyundai Grandeur will be offered in India.