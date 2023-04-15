How to transfer a driving license from one state to another?

The exact process may vary slightly depending on the specific state and the type of driving license being transferred.

Transferring a driving license from one state to another in India typically requires following a set of steps and providing the necessary documents. The exact process may vary slightly depending on the specific state and the type of driving license being transferred (e.g., private vehicle, commercial vehicle, etc.). Here’s a general overview of the steps involved:

Step 1: Obtain No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the original state: You will need to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) or the original state where your driving license was issued. This certificate states that there are no objections to transferring your driving license to another state.

Step 2: Obtain required documents: You will need to gather the following documents:

Application form for transfer of driving license, which can usually be obtained from the website of the RTO in the destination state. Original driving license issued by the original state. Valid address proof, such as Aadhaar card, passport, or utility bills. Valid age proof, such as birth certificate, school certificate, or passport. Copy of NOC obtained from the original state. Four to six passport-sized photographs. Any other documents as specified by the RTO in the destination state.

Step 3: Visit the destination state RTO: Visit the RTO office in the destination state where you wish to transfer your driving license. Submit the application form along with the required documents to the RTO.

Step 4: Pay applicable fees: Pay the required fees for transferring the driving license as per the fee structure of the destination state RTO. The fee may vary depending on the type of driving license being transferred.

Step 5: Take the driving test (if required): In some cases, the destination state RTO may require you to take a driving test to assess your driving skills before transferring the license. If a driving test is required, you will need to pass it to complete the transfer process.

Step 6: Receive the transferred driving license: If your application is approved and all the necessary requirements are met, you will receive your driving license from the destination state RTO. The transferred license will bear the same license number as your original license.

It’s important to note that the specific process and requirements for transferring a driving license from one state to another in India may vary depending on the state and the type of license being transferred. It’s recommended to check the website of the RTO in the destination state or contact them directly for up-to-date and accurate information.