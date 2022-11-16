Honda Civic e:HEV bags five-star score in latest Euro NCAP tests

The Honda Civic e:HEV scored well in the Child Occupant Protection category scoring 13 out of 16 in a frontal impact.

Honda Civic e:HEV has been awarded the maximum five-star rating in the latest round of Euro NCAP safety tests. For adult occupant safety, in a frontal impact, the Honda e:HEV has scored 13.6 out of a total of 16 points and a full score of 16 points in a lateral impact. As per reports, the passenger compartment of the Civic remained stable in the frontal offset test. While protection of the driver’s chest was rated as weak, protection of the knees and femurs of both the driver and passenger is indicated good.

It is to be noted that the model tested is not the one sold in India as the one on test offers a total of 11 airbags as standard including knee airbags for both front occupants to reduce injury during front impacts and side airbags to protect front and rear seat passengers. Whereas the Civic sold in India gets only 6 airbags. There’s also a front centre airbag that features for the first time preventing a collision between the driver and front passenger during a side impact.

The 11th generation Civic also gets front door stiffeners and rear wheel arch frames that promise to improve side impact performance. These are joined by a full-width brace that supports the joining edge between the floor and resin bulkhead.

The car also scored well in the Child Occupant Protection category scoring 13 out of 16 in a frontal impact and 16 out of 16 in a lateral impact, thanks to the integrated ISOFIX mounting points that conform to the latest European i-Size standards.

The new Civic is also fitted with a wider 100-degree view camera and a forward collision warning system.

The Honda Civic joins the family of CR-V and Jazz in being awarded the maximum five-star score by Euro NCAP.