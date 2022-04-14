Honda City Hybrid e:HEV India Unveil LIVE Updates: Price, Specifications, Mileage, Images

New Honda City Hybrid e:HEV India Unveil LIVE Updates: Price in India, Full Specifications, Mileage, Features, Images, and more. Check out all the details about Honda’s latest hybrid car here.

2022 Honda City Hybrid e:HEV India Unveil LIVE Updates: Honda Cars India is gearing up to unveil the hybrid version of its best-selling mid-size sedan, City, in the country. The all-new Honda City Hybrid e:HEV will be the first strong hybrid mass-market car in the Indian market. Based on the fifth-generation Honda City, which is currently on sale in the Indian market, the new Honda City e:HEV is expected to be similar to its Thai-spec counterpart. It will be offered in two trim levels – V and ZX.

The top-spec ZX variant will even boast hi-tech features, including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) with safety features like blind-spot detection, emergency braking, lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and more. It will be powered by a 97 hp 1.5-litre petrol engine coupled with a 108 hp electric motor. The combined torque output of this powertrain is 253 Nm. It will also be the most fuel-efficient sedan in India with an expected ARAI mileage figure of over 25 kmpl. Stay Tuned for more updates.

Live Updates