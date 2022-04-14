Honda City Hybrid e:HEV India Unveil LIVE Updates: Price, Specifications, Mileage, Images

2022 Honda City Hybrid e:HEV India Unveil LIVE Updates: Honda Cars India is gearing up to unveil the hybrid version of its best-selling mid-size sedan, City, in the country. The all-new Honda City Hybrid e:HEV will be the first strong hybrid mass-market car in the Indian market. Based on the fifth-generation Honda City, which is currently on sale in the Indian market, the new Honda City e:HEV is expected to be similar to its Thai-spec counterpart. It will be offered in two trim levels – V and ZX.
The top-spec ZX variant will even boast hi-tech features, including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) with safety features like blind-spot detection, emergency braking, lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and more. It will be powered by a 97 hp 1.5-litre petrol engine coupled with a 108 hp electric motor. The combined torque output of this powertrain is 253 Nm. It will also be the most fuel-efficient sedan in India with an expected ARAI mileage figure of over 25 kmpl. Stay Tuned for more updates.
Good Morning, ladies and gentlemen. Honda is all set to unveil the strong hybrid version of the City mid-size sedan in just a few hours from now. Keep watching this space for all the LIVE updates.