Happy Birthday Ronaldo: From Ferraris to Bugattis, check out CR7’s fancy car collection

Portugal’s star footballer, Christiano Ronaldo, is celebrating his 38th birthday today. Check out the fancy car collection of CR7 which includes the Bugatti Veyron, Lamborghini Aventador LP, and many more.

Happy Birthday, Christiano Ronaldo! Portugal’s star football player, Ronaldo, is celebrating his 38th birthday today. Often regarded as the ‘GOAT’ (greatest of all time), CR7 has a net worth of over 490 million US dollars and a ginormous fan following across the world. He’s also a massive petrolhead at heart. So, in this article, we have shared the details about Ronaldo’s fancy car collection.

Christiano Ronaldo Car Collection:

Bugatti Veyron, Chiron & Centodieci

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo owns a bunch of exclusive Bugatti cars. The Veyron worth $1.7 million is one of them which recently made headlines as it was crashed by one of Ronaldo’s staff. CR7 also owns the Bugatti Chiron and a limited edition version of the Centodieci. It’s believed that Ronaldo is the lucky owner of the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, the most expensive car ever built, as well.

Rolls-Royce Dawn, Cullinan & Phantom

Just like a bunch of Bugattis, Ronaldo owns several exquisite Rolls-Royce models as well. His girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, recently gifted him a brand new Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible car as a Christmas present. This star soccer player also owns the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, which is one of his favourite cars, and the mighty Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Also Read: 2023 Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Better than Activa H-Smart?

Ferrari Monza SP1, 599 GTO & F430

Christiano Ronaldo owns not just one or two but a total of five Ferrari cars. The latest addition to his garage is the Ferrari Monza SP1 which is priced at around 1.6 million Euros. Other Prancing Horses in Ronaldo’s garage include a Ferrari F12 TDF, a 599 GTO, a 599 GTB Fiorano, and a Ferrari F430. The latter two were purchased way back in 2008 and are some of his oldest prized possessions.

Lamborghini Aventador, McLaren Senna

Another interesting car in Ronaldo’s garage is the Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4. This variant of the Aventador is a speed machine and develops around 700 bhp along with 690 Nm of peak torque. Ronaldo also purchased the snazzy-looking McLaren Senna. It gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 motor that develops 790 bhp. Only 75 units of this track-focused car were ever built.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63, G-Wagen Brabus

Ronaldo was gifted a spruced-up version of the Mercedes-AMG G63 by his girlfriend on his 35th birthday. The Brabus-tuned G-Wagen is a popular SUV in his car collection and CR7 is often seen driving this beast. Some other notable cars in his garage include a Mercedes-AMG GLE 63, a Porsche 911 Turbo S, an Audi RS7, a BMW M6, a Porsche Cayenne, a Maserati GranCabrio, and many more.

Also Read: KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty car collection: Lamborghini Huracan to Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.