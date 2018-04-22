G4 Ssangyong Rexton spied in India: Mahindra’s new flagship SUV to launch this fiscal end

The new Mahindra Rexton has been spotted in India recently. The SUV is sold internationally under the Ssangyong brand as the G4 Rexton but in India, it will be sold as a Mahindra product. The new Mahindra G4 Rexton will be launched in India towards the end of the current financial year and there are some reports on the internet that hint towards a festive launch. The recently spied test mule is seen with a sleek grille with thick horizontal slats. The front section of the SUV gets LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). The fog lamps on the Mahindra Rexton are also LED type. The alloy wheels on the G4 Ssangyong Rexton SUV also appear to be the same that were seen on the model put on display at Auto Expo 2018.

Speaking of powertrain, the new Mahindra G4 Rexton will get power from a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission system. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 178 bhp and 420 Nm. Internationally, the Rexton is being sold with a 2.0-litre petrol engine but it is highly unlikely that we will get the said motor here in India. The cabin of the G4 Ssangyong Rexton is not visible in the spy images but the interiors are expected to be premium as the vehicle is set to become the company's flagship model.

Here is the G4 Ssangyong Rexton spy video:

The Rexton will be feature loaded too and it will come with bits like a two-zone automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system with an 8-inch screen, navigation, GPS and a lot more. ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brake Force Distribution) and an electric parking brake will be some standard safety features on the new Mahindra G4 Rexton SUV. The new G4 Ssangyong Rexton will lock its horns with the likes of the Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner.

Video Source: Prabhat Sharma (YouTube)