Fronx vs Brezza vs Baleno: Your money’s worth?

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is expected to launch in March 2023.

Written by Arushi Rawat
Updated:
Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Brezza vs Baleno: Price, specs and features compared.

Maruti Suzuki unveiled its new Baleno-based coupe-SUV, the Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023. While the jury is still out on the name, Fronx has managed to grab a lot of attention. The Fronx will be positioned above the Baleno and below Brezza in the company lineup. Choosing between the three can be confusing, so let us take a detailed look at the three offerings.

Fronx vs Brezza vs Baleno: Design comparison

BalenoFronxBrezza
Length3,9903995mm3995mm
Width1,7451765mm1790mm
Height1,5001550mm1695mm
Wheelbase2,5202520mm2500mm
Ground Clearance170mm200mm
Boot Space318L308L328L
Fuel Tank Capacity37L37L48L

The Baleno is a compact hatchback while the Brezza and Fronx have an SUV design language. The Brezza is more taut with conventional SUV styling and the Fronx has a sloping roofline. 

The Fronx gets three-block LED daytime running lights (DRLs) up front and three-block LED tail-lights are connected via a light bar in top-end variants. The Brezza features L-shaped DRLs and thin LED tail lamps. Despite being smaller than the Brezza, the Fronx gets new 17-inch alloy wheels while Brezza gets 16-inch alloy wheels.

Fronx vs Brezza vs Baleno: Engine comparison

SpecificationsMaruti BalenoMaruti FronxBrezza
Engine Displacement1.2-litre petrol1.2-litre petrol / 1.0-litre turbo petrol1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
Maximum Power88 bhp88 bhp /98.6 bhp101 bhp
Peak Torque113 Nm113 Nm / 147.6 Nm137 Nm
Transmission Options5 MT / 5 AMT5 MT / 5 AMT / 6 AT5 MT/ 6AT
Boot Capacity318 liters308 liters328 litres
Body TypeHatchbackCrossover SUVSUV

The Fronx is offered with two engine options reviving its 1-litre turbo petrol, the Boosterjet, which has a total output of 99bhp and 147.6Nm of torque. Earlier, it was available on the Baleno RS, but now the powertrain for the first time comes with mild-hybrid technology. Breeza with the biggest 1.5-litre petrol engine produces the highest power and torque output at 101 bhp and 137 Nm.

Fronx vs Brezza vs Baleno: Price 

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is expected to launch in March at an expected starting price of Rs. 7 lakh, ex-showroom as it will undercut the Brezza SUV. It will rival the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 

Baleno FronxBrezza
PriceRs. 6.56 lakh – 9.66 lakh Rs. 7 lakh onwards (Expected) Rs 7.99 lakh – Rs 13.96 lakh

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 12:55 IST