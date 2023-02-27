Fronx vs Brezza vs Baleno: Your money’s worth?

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is expected to launch in March 2023.

Maruti Suzuki unveiled its new Baleno-based coupe-SUV, the Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023. While the jury is still out on the name, Fronx has managed to grab a lot of attention. The Fronx will be positioned above the Baleno and below Brezza in the company lineup. Choosing between the three can be confusing, so let us take a detailed look at the three offerings.

Fronx vs Brezza vs Baleno: Design comparison







Baleno Fronx Brezza Length 3,990 3995mm 3995mm Width 1,745 1765mm 1790mm Height 1,500 1550mm 1695mm Wheelbase 2,520 2520mm 2500mm Ground Clearance 170mm – 200mm Boot Space 318L 308L 328L Fuel Tank Capacity 37L 37L 48L

The Baleno is a compact hatchback while the Brezza and Fronx have an SUV design language. The Brezza is more taut with conventional SUV styling and the Fronx has a sloping roofline.

The Fronx gets three-block LED daytime running lights (DRLs) up front and three-block LED tail-lights are connected via a light bar in top-end variants. The Brezza features L-shaped DRLs and thin LED tail lamps. Despite being smaller than the Brezza, the Fronx gets new 17-inch alloy wheels while Brezza gets 16-inch alloy wheels.

Fronx vs Brezza vs Baleno: Engine comparison

Specifications Maruti Baleno Maruti Fronx Brezza Engine Displacement 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol / 1.0-litre turbo petrol 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Maximum Power 88 bhp 88 bhp /98.6 bhp 101 bhp Peak Torque 113 Nm 113 Nm / 147.6 Nm 137 Nm Transmission Options 5 MT / 5 AMT 5 MT / 5 AMT / 6 AT 5 MT/ 6AT Boot Capacity 318 liters 308 liters 328 litres Body Type Hatchback Crossover SUV SUV

The Fronx is offered with two engine options reviving its 1-litre turbo petrol, the Boosterjet, which has a total output of 99bhp and 147.6Nm of torque. Earlier, it was available on the Baleno RS, but now the powertrain for the first time comes with mild-hybrid technology. Breeza with the biggest 1.5-litre petrol engine produces the highest power and torque output at 101 bhp and 137 Nm.

Fronx vs Brezza vs Baleno: Price

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is expected to launch in March at an expected starting price of Rs. 7 lakh, ex-showroom as it will undercut the Brezza SUV. It will rival the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.