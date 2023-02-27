Fronx vs Brezza vs Baleno: Your money’s worth?

Maruti Suzuki unveiled its new Baleno-based coupe-SUV, the Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023. While the jury is still out on the name, Fronx has managed to grab a lot of attention. The Fronx will be positioned above the Baleno and below Brezza in the company lineup. Choosing between the three can be confusing, so let us take a detailed look at the three offerings.
Fronx vs Brezza vs Baleno: Design comparison
|Baleno
|Fronx
|Brezza
|Length
|3,990
|3995mm
|3995mm
|Width
|1,745
|1765mm
|1790mm
|Height
|1,500
|1550mm
|1695mm
|Wheelbase
|2,520
|2520mm
|2500mm
|Ground Clearance
|170mm
|–
|200mm
|Boot Space
|318L
|308L
|328L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|37L
|37L
|48L
The Baleno is a compact hatchback while the Brezza and Fronx have an SUV design language. The Brezza is more taut with conventional SUV styling and the Fronx has a sloping roofline.
The Fronx gets three-block LED daytime running lights (DRLs) up front and three-block LED tail-lights are connected via a light bar in top-end variants. The Brezza features L-shaped DRLs and thin LED tail lamps. Despite being smaller than the Brezza, the Fronx gets new 17-inch alloy wheels while Brezza gets 16-inch alloy wheels.
Fronx vs Brezza vs Baleno: Engine comparison
|Specifications
|Maruti Baleno
|Maruti Fronx
|Brezza
|Engine Displacement
|1.2-litre petrol
|1.2-litre petrol / 1.0-litre turbo petrol
|1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
|Maximum Power
|88 bhp
|88 bhp /98.6 bhp
|101 bhp
|Peak Torque
|113 Nm
|113 Nm / 147.6 Nm
|137 Nm
|Transmission Options
|5 MT / 5 AMT
|5 MT / 5 AMT / 6 AT
|5 MT/ 6AT
|Boot Capacity
|318 liters
|308 liters
|328 litres
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Crossover SUV
|SUV
The Fronx is offered with two engine options reviving its 1-litre turbo petrol, the Boosterjet, which has a total output of 99bhp and 147.6Nm of torque. Earlier, it was available on the Baleno RS, but now the powertrain for the first time comes with mild-hybrid technology. Breeza with the biggest 1.5-litre petrol engine produces the highest power and torque output at 101 bhp and 137 Nm.
Fronx vs Brezza vs Baleno: Price
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is expected to launch in March at an expected starting price of Rs. 7 lakh, ex-showroom as it will undercut the Brezza SUV. It will rival the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.
|Baleno
|Fronx
|Brezza
|Price
|Rs. 6.56 lakh – 9.66 lakh
|Rs. 7 lakh onwards (Expected)
|Rs 7.99 lakh – Rs 13.96 lakh