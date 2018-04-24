Ford joins hands with IRSC to promote good road behaviour, Honda Two-wheelers begins road safety week

Ford India has come together with Indian Road Safety Campaign (IRSC) to raise awareness on road safety issues such as lack of pedestrian safety and lane driving, along with an increase in road rage and distracted driving. Under the umbrella of Ford #Cartesy, the awareness ss campaign is led by volunteers from IRSC and will reach out to more than 5,000 students and their parents, during the road safety week. Similarly, Honda Two-Wheelers kick started 'National Road Safety Week 2018' on 23 April, which will continue till 3 May, and plans to take its #HelmetOnLifeOn campaign to over 5700 locations across India.

Apart from drawing and quiz competition, one of the key engagements during the Ford campaign will be Parent Safety Report Card. With the Report Card, each student will be empowered to rate their parents on traffic rules and driving behaviour like the use of seat belts, stopping before zebra crossing. Once rated, the students will be encouraged to share the scores with their parents. The activity aims to highlight how good or bad driving behaviour as observed by children impacts their understanding of traffic rules and being courteous.

“From providing the best of safety technology in Ford cars –to encouraging young drivers to be courteous with #FordCartesy, we believe in making every effort possible to ensure that every family travels safely,” Rahul Gautam, vice president, Marketing, Ford India, said.

On the other hand, Honda’s 22,000 associates will take the road safety pledge during the week. Additionally, Honda will also spread awareness through its 12 traffic parks via special activities in collaboration with corporates, educational institutions and its 5,700+ network spread across India.

Announced at the Auto Expo 2018 by Honda’s brand ambassadors Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar, #HelmetOnLifeOn road safety campaign generates awareness across all age groups on the importance of helmet while riding a two-wheeler.

”As a responsible two-wheeler manufacturer, Honda is committed to spread the message of road safety to everyone. Our road safety campaign #HelmetonLifeOn, announced at the Auto Expo is another step in this direction. With over 1.6 lac people already trained under this campaign, this National Road Safety Week, we will take it to another level by engaging people across India,” Prabhu Nagaraj- Vice President, Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said.

Key highlights of activities at traffic parks:

- For kids (5-16 years): Cycling, Primary activities (road safety quiz, road safety pledge) and practical riding on CRF 50 motorcycle to learn ‘Safety with Fun’

- For Females: Opportunity to become independent two-wheeler riders in just 4 hours via the Dream Riding programme.

- For new & existing riders (16 years & above): Honda’s proprietor two-wheeler Riding Trainer will help new riders understand riding basics and experience over 100 possible dangers on road. Individuals will be educated on the importance of safe braking, maintaining correct posture while riding, need of wearing appropriate riding gear and even how to mount and de-mount a two-wheeler using centre stand.