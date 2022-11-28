Fact Check: Will Saudi Arabia’s players get Rolls Royce Phantoms after victory over Argentina?

Saudi Arabia’s on-field heroics gave rise to rumours which said that the royal family of the Middle Eastern country is to gift a Rs 11 crore Rolls Royce Phantom to each player for achieving the impossible in Qatar.

It’s not even halfway through the FIFA World Cup 2022 and we’ve already seen heroes falling, dark horses rising to the occasion and some pulling off miracles that no one living under the sun would’ve imagined in sanity.

One such occasion was when the falcons of Saudi Arabia pulled off an upset against Copa America winners Argentina as Herve Renard’s men came from the dead to realise a stunning comeback against the South American giants. Saudi Arabia’s on-field heroics gave rise to rumours which said that the royal family of the Middle Eastern country is to gift a Rs 11 crore Rolls Royce Phantom to each player for achieving the impossible in Qatar.



However, Saudi Arabia’s manager Renard has rubbished the claims saying “there is nothing true about this.”



As per American outlet New York Post, the Frenchman said, “We have a very serious federation and ministry of sport and it is not the time to get something at this moment. We only have played one game, have two very important games and we are hoping for some more,”



“I don’t know if you remember the press conference before Argentina. I said the Argentina game is one of the three important games we have to play. The only good thing at the end of this group stage is to finish No. 1 or No. 2.”



The Rolls Royce Phantom features a 6.8-litre V12 petrol engine which churns out 563 bhp of maximum power and 900 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. However, it’s now confirmed that the streets of Riyadh will not see a new pack of Phantoms hitting the streets, after all.

